The Native American Direct Loan and one Veteran’s journey to stability

During Women’s History Month, VA proudly honors the service, strength and resilience of women Veterans. Among them is a Native American Veteran named Lakeishia, whose journey reflects perseverance, courage and the power of earned benefits.

Lakeishia grew up and lived on the reservation lands of the Mississippi Band of the Choctaw Indians in east-central Mississippi before joining the Army. She completed basic combat training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and advanced individual training at Fort Bliss, Texas, as a Patriot missile operator/maintainer. Later, while stationed in Germany, she helped train soldiers from allied nations. Her role required precision, leadership and technical expertise.

As a woman and Native American in uniform, Lakeishia faced significant adversity, including racism and sexism. Yet growing up within her tribal community, where she witnessed poverty and addiction, instilled a deep resilience. “I live by the Native American adage, ‘Hold on to what is good, even if it’s a handful of earth,’ and that helps me overcome hurdles,” she said.

Like many Native American Veterans, Lakeishia wanted to return home after completing her service to the land where her ancestors had lived for generations. But when she did, she faced a new battle: housing insecurity. At one point, she left her children with her mother at night while she slept in her car. Longstanding housing shortages and limited access to mortgage financing on federal trust lands only exacerbated her situation.

Historically, lenders have been reluctant to finance home purchases or construction on trust land, creating barriers to homeownership for Native Americans. In a moment of desperation, Lakeishia turned to social media for guidance. A cousin, who is also a Veteran, suggested she explore the Native American Direct Loan (NADL) program. That suggestion changed her life.

After connecting with an NADL coordinator and confirming her eligibility, Lakeishia applied for a home loan and was approved. “My NADL coordinator helped me each step of the way, from explaining the process to applying for the loan and holding my hand through closing,” she said. “He used plain language, so it was easy to understand the loan and next steps.”

Through the NADL program, Lakeishia achieved her dream. Today, she and her family live in a home of their own. She is pursuing a degree in accounting and no longer faces the uncertainty that once forced her into homelessness. “I was proud to serve and defend my country,” she said. “And now that I am home, I am happy to accept the benefits, including the Native American Direct Loan, that I earned.”

VA remains committed to working with tribal communities nationwide to expand awareness and participation in the NADL program. Native American Veterans can learn more about the NADL program or attend an informational session. Tribes can access training resources online from the VA Loan Guaranty Training website under “Available Training – Native American Direct Loans.”

During Women’s History Month, Lakeishia’s story stands as a powerful reminder: Women Veterans not only defend our nation, they lead, endure and build lasting legacies for their families and communities.