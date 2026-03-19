What to expect when you call: A look at the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans

Connecting Veterans to a person, a plan and a place to call home

In today’s AI era, it can often feel impossible to reach a human being on customer service portals.

Not at VA.

When a Veteran—or a concerned friend or family member—calls or chats with the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans (NCCHV), they can take comfort in knowing that they will always be connected to a real VA staff member. Day or night, a trained responder will be there to answer—24/7. They know that when a Veteran is ready to talk, every second counts; that’s why they do their best to answer calls within just five seconds.

A conversation focused on you

Each call begins with a few basic questions to help NCCHV responders understand the Veteran’s unique situation and determine how to best support them. What will they ask?

Name (if they choose to share it).

Current housing situation.

Whether a safe place to go is available.

Best method to reach them for follow-up.

VA staff members won’t ask about or assess a Veteran’s VA eligibility during the call. However, if a Veteran is open to a referral, they will be personally connected with homeless program experts from their local VA medical center. Responders are also able to share information about additional resources and programs that can support a Veteran’s physical and mental well-being.

For Veterans with hearing or speech impairments, NCCHV offers text telephone (TTY) services in addition to language translation services over the phone. If a Veteran is experiencing suicidal thoughts, staff members can also facilitate a warm transfer to the Veterans Crisis Line.

Who’s on the line?

Before ever answering their first call, NCCHV responders undergo a rigorous training process beginning with 2.5 weeks of dedicated instruction, followed by four to six weeks of on-the-job training. They don’t just learn the systems, they learn to listen. Guided by an empathetic and nonjudgmental approach, their training ensures that every responder is prepared to meet—and support—Veterans exactly where they are emotionally, mentally and physically.

Their job is to actively listen, understand each situation and connect Veterans with appropriate resources. And because every Veteran’s needs are unique, there are never time limits on calls. Whether a question takes five minutes or a Veteran wants to talk through a more complex situation, they will have the full attention of a VA responder.

More than a number

In fiscal 2025, NCCHV responders handled over 196,000 calls and more than 17,000 chats while consistently maintaining a 4.5- to 4.7-star rating from Veteran callers. This includes more than 120,000 referrals to local VA medical centers for further assessment and services. These numbers reflect NCCHV’s commitment to continuously evaluate and improve its approach to serving Veterans.

But more important than the numbers are the lives that NCCHV helps change every day. In one instance, a female disabled Veteran caring for her young nephew expressed heartfelt gratitude for a responder whose compassion and willingness to help made all the difference on a late evening when she needed support most.

Another Veteran similarly shared that NCCHV gave her hope the day after Christmas when she felt like she had none. She noted that because the responder truly listened, they were able to identify concerns she hadn’t even been able to voice yet, allowing her to remain calm and supported through the weekend.

While asking for help can be difficult, it is the first step to a new beginning. VA staff members at NCCHV are more than just a voice on the line; they are compassionate listeners committed to helping every Veteran find a place to call home.

View our infographic on “Inside the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans.”

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