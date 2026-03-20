WebLime Launches Builderr.io, Free Design Tools With 500,000+ Color Palettes

builderr.io platform

Free browser-based toolkit includes palette generator, WCAG contrast checker, CSS gradient maker, icon library, and pattern generator. No account required.

Most free design tools are ad-heavy, require an account, or upsell you immediately. Builderr.io is just the tools. No login, no paywall, no friction.” — Edan Ben-Atar, Founder of WebLime

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GAITHERSBURG, MD -- WebLime, a web design and digital marketing agency based in Maryland, today announced the launch of Builderr.io, a free collection of browser-based design tools for developers, designers, and creative professionals.

The platform launches with six core tools: a color palette generator backed by over 500,000 validated color palettes, a WCAG contrast checker for accessibility testing, a CSS gradient maker, an icon library, a pattern generator, and a color converter. All tools are completely free with no signup or account required.

The palette database is one of Builderr.io's biggest differentiators. Rather than generating random color combinations, the platform draws from a curated library of over half a million pre-validated palettes, giving users reliable starting points for any web or graphic design project.

Builderr.io is designed as a lightweight alternative to juggling multiple standalone design utilities. Developers and designers can access all tools from a single platform, speeding up front-end workflows without switching between apps.

The platform is live now at builderr.io.

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