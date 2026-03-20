Blume Forte Attorneys Named to 2026 New Jersey Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

Blume Forte attorneys recognized on the 2026 New Jersey Super Lawyers list Blume Forte attorneys named to the 2026 New Jersey Rising Stars list

Blume Forte celebrates multiple attorneys recognized for excellence in personal injury and medical malpractice law.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEBlume Forte is proud to announce that multiple attorneys have been named to the 2026 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars list, recognizing their excellence in personal injury and medical malpractice litigation.Super Lawyers attorneys are selected through a multiphase selection process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and evaluations of professional achievement. The Rising Stars list honors top up-and-coming attorneys in the legal field.The following attorneys from the firm have been named to the 2026 New Jersey Super Lawyers list:Cynthia M. CraigKenneth W. ElwoodHarris S. FeldmanCarol L. ForteNorberto A. GarciaTerrence HullMitchell J. Makowicz, Jr.John E. MolinariJeffrey J. ZennaMichael B. ZerresIn addition, the following attorneys have been recognized on the 2026 New Jersey Rising Stars list:John A. BurkeRichard MadurskiBrian RiehlConnor Turpan“We are incredibly proud to see many of our attorneys reach this achievement,” said Jeffrey J. Zenna, shareholder at Blume Forte. “This recognition represents our team’s ongoing commitment to advocating for our clients and delivering exceptional service to clients who have been seriously injured due to negligence and medical malpractice.”Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, selects no more than five percent of attorneys in each state to the Super Lawyers list each year through its patented multiphase selection process. In addition, no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in each state are selected to the Rising Stars list annually.About Blume Forte Attorneys at Law Blume Forte Attorneys at Law is a New Jersey-based firm representing plaintiffs in personal injury, medical malpractice, and product liability cases. With a long history of landmark verdicts and a team of highly skilled trial attorneys, Blume Forte continues to uphold its reputation as one of the state’s premier law firms.

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