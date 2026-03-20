EssentaTor Inc. Announces the On-Chain Launch of WebKvoucher in the Stablecoin, Web3.0 and ASI Era

DOVER COUNTY, DE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EssentaTor Inc. announced the on-chain launch of WebKvoucher, a component of its WebK economic and institutional architecture, as part of its broader development framework focused on stablecoin applications, Web3.0 infrastructure and ASI-related productivity models.

Looking back to 2016, Ethereum smart contracts introduced a new way to program agreements and helped open the first decade of Web3.0 growth. Ten years later, as market narratives continue to evolve, the crypto industry in 2026 is facing what many describe as a broader “crisis of authenticity,” with greater attention being placed on compliance, transparency and real execution.

Against this backdrop, EssentaTor Inc. stated that the launch of WebKvoucher reflects a shift from “narrative-driven” models toward “real-execution-driven” structures. According to the company, the launch is intended not simply as a marketing event, but as the beginning of an ecosystem designed to be tested through practical implementation and long-term development.

Three Core Values of WebKvoucher

EssentaTor Inc. describes WebK as an on-chain executable economic and institutional architecture. Within this architecture, WebKvoucher is defined as an Ecological Revenue-Share Rights Certificate, or RSC.

According to the company, the WebK and WebKvoucher whitepapers, together with the planned 2026 launch of its “Citizen Consumption & Social Security Card” and “Verifiable Revenue Cash Flow RWA Business,” outline a product ecosystem built around the “Stablecoin + Web3.0 + ASI” framework. EssentaTor Inc. stated that the compliant, fair and transparent design of this economic architecture reflects its view of the next phase of Web3.0 development.

The company identifies three core values of WebKvoucher:

Legal and Compliant

EssentaTor Inc. stated that WebKvoucher adopts a Reg D/S framework as a prerequisite for issuance. Through KYC/AML procedures and accredited investor verification, the framework is designed to focus on qualified participants, including institutions and high-net-worth individuals with long-term perspectives. According to the company, as market narratives become more selective, legal clarity is becoming an increasingly important part of investor decision-making.

Fair and Transparent

EssentaTor Inc. stated that WebKvoucher is designed to reduce operational black boxes and improve financial transparency. According to the company, whenever the ecosystem generates external revenue, 35% is designated for distribution. Of that amount, 27% is allocated to holders, described as capital or investors, and 8% is allocated to scientists, including technology developers. The company said this structure is intended to make rights to distribution more certain, real-time and verifiable through code and continuously generated data.

Authentic Value

According to EssentaTor Inc., the long-term value of WebKvoucher is driven by genuine user demand. The company stated that its Stablecoin Card products are designed to reduce the costs of cross-border mobility and on-chain finance, while Super Agent services are intended to improve financial decision-making efficiency. EssentaTor Inc. added that agent applications in industry and public sectors are expected to expand the user base further. In the company’s view, user growth drives product usage, product usage drives distributable revenue, and distributable revenue supports long-term value flow back to the certificate. The company therefore describes WebKvoucher as a “usage-driven asset” anchored in real-world utility and real cash flow.

Five Development Stages in the WebKvoucher Roadmap

EssentaTor Inc. stated in the WebKvoucher Whitepaper that the project roadmap follows a five-stage productivity path. According to the company, the roadmap begins with the “Citizen Consumption & Social Security Card” and “Verifiable Revenue Cash Flow RWA Business,” then progresses to Financial Agent Terminals and later to Industry and Public Agents.

The stages are described by the company as follows:

Stage 1: RWA Implementation

This stage is intended to address value liquidity and generate an initial wave of sustainable, distributable real revenue.

Stages 2 and 3: Productivity Evolution

EssentaTor Inc. stated that, at this stage, ASI is expected to move beyond being only a chat tool and become what the company describes as an “executor with a wallet.” According to the company, this stage is designed to improve financial decisions, cross-border settlement and asset management efficiency in ways that may create additional on-chain surplus.

Stages 4 and 5: Expansion

In later stages, the company plans to expand the ecosystem into urban infrastructure, healthcare and energy. EssentaTor Inc. stated that its long-term objective is to extend Web3.0 distribution efficiency into broader areas of the physical economy.

A spokesperson for EssentaTor Inc. identified as ZY said， the company views the launch of WebKvoucher as part of a broader effort to explore how stablecoins, Web3.0 and ASI may be integrated into a more executable and transparent value distribution model. The company added that it sees WebKvoucher holders as participants in an evolving digital economic framework centered on utility, execution rights and productivity-driven value.

About EssentaTor Inc.

EssentaTor Inc. is developing Web3.0 economic and institutional architecture focused on stablecoin applications, revenue-sharing structures, RWA-linked business models and ASI-related ecosystem development.

Media contact

Add:8 The Green, Ste R. in the City of Dover County of Kent ,19901 ,USA

Email: usd-zzy@outlook.com

Website: https://www.asiwebk.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.