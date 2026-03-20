Who Rescues Who? Former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Explores the Healing Power of Dogs in New Book

The language of life. A new book now available on Amazon. Chadwick “Corntassel” Smith served as Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation (1999–2011). A lawyer, writer, professor, and advocate for tribal sovereignty, education, and Cherokee cultural continuity.

Former Cherokee Nation Chief Chad Smith explores the healing bond between rescue dogs and humans through Cherokee teachings and stories of emotional recovery

Ultimately, the rescue dogs were not the rescued, but the rescuers.” — Chadwick “Corntassel” Smith

COLCORD, OK, OK, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chadwick “Corntassel” Smith announces the publication of his newest book, The Language of Life , available on Amazon.This poignant and uplifting collection explores a profound question that resonates with every animal lover: in the bond between species, who is truly rescuing whom?Blending Cherokee perspectives, philosophical reflections, and contemporary storytelling, The Language of Life follows a veterinarian named Arch who rediscovers a “universal language” of empathy and awareness that connects all living things.Through richly drawn narratives, the book illustrates how rescue dogs serve as catalysts for hope, helping humans navigate the darkest stretches of loneliness, addiction, heartbreak, illness, and loss.Smith noted that these stories are not just about about rescue dogs who don’t just find homes — they help rescue the humans who take them in.“Ultimately, the rescue dogs were not the rescued, but the rescuers,” Smith said.Inspired by the real-life passing of a beloved companion dog, the work pays tribute to the millions of rescue animals whose steady presence provides essential emotional and spiritual support to those in crisis.Smith said that in an era of rising anxiety and disconnection, the book affirms the vital role animals play in the mental health of veterans, elders, children, and caregivers. To underscore its compassionate mission, the work includes a mental health disclaimer and direct access to crisis support resources.In sharing his thoughts about the book, Smith said sometimes it feels like dogs understand us long before we understand ourselves.“They sit through our silence, lean into our grief, and stay close when life feels unbearable,” he said.The book is dedicated to the author’s family and honors the late Benny Smith, a respected Cherokee cultural keeper and firekeeper whose teachings on oral tradition and Indigenous resilience helped shape the book’s philosophical foundation.The Language of Life is available in hardcover, softback, and digital editions.###About the AuthorChadwick “Corntassel” Smith served as Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation (1999–2011). A lawyer, writer, professor, and advocate for tribal sovereignty, education, and Cherokee cultural continuity, Smith is the author of multiple works on history, governance, culture, and Indigenous resilience. He continues to write, teach, and lecture on Native governance, cultural restoration, and storytelling.Media ContactChadwick Smith Consulting, LLCEmail: chad@chadsmith.comWebsite: chadsmith.com

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