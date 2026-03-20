MARC BROUSSARD UNVEILS SECOND DOUBLE SINGLE - 'I'M GOING HOME'/ 'TRYING TO DO RIGHT' FEATURING BLUES ICON JOE BONAMASSA

FROM THE FORTHCOMING ALBUM CHANCE WORTH TAKING, HIS FIRST ALL-ORIGINAL BLUES SOUL RECORDING, OUT APRIL 17 – PRODUCED BY BONAMASSA, JOSH SMITH & CALVIN TURNER

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marc Broussard unveils two new singles, “I'm Going Home” and “Trying To Do Right, offering a deeper look into his anticipated forthcoming album, Chance Worth Taking - his first collection of all-original blues and soul songs, arriving April 17th on Joe Bonamassa’s KTBA Records. The Double Single “I'm Going Home” / “Trying To Do Right”, out today, feature the masterful fretwork of Joe Bonamassa, which perfectly complements Broussard's signature vocal grit and emotive songwriting, further defining the renowned soul singer's latest artistic chapter. STREAM “I’m Going Home” / “Trying To Do Right”. Watch the official music video for I’m Going Home" HERE . Chance Worth Taking is out April 17 on KTBA records. Pre-order the album now.“I’m Going Home” builds on an infectious, steady groove and a lush, horn-infused arrangement driven by Bonamassa’s searing guitar riffs. The song takes flight on Broussard's expressive vocals, creating a powerful, emphatic sound that mirrors the deep emotional stakes of his lyrics.“‘I'm Going Home’ is one of those songs that speaks to my undying love for my beautiful wife,” Broussard explains. “I'd die without her. I wouldn't even have the will to continue living. Joe played his butt off at every turn, which probably speaks to his love affair with the guitar.”The slow-burning blues ballad “Trying To Do Right” opens with Bonamassa’s commanding guitar, setting a reflective tone. Broussard's stirring vocals blend feeling and finesse, culminating in a confessional chorus. This delivery highlights the heartfelt sentiment pervading the song, while Bonamassa's riveting guitar provides a rich, atmospheric weight throughout.‘Trying To Do Right’ came in a flurry,” Broussard recalls. “I had to harken back to the earliest days of my relationship with my wife. I wasn’t always a good boyfriend—in fact, I was a terrible one in those early days. The regret is somewhat softened by the knowledge that I can draw on those memories for inspiration in my writing. Thanks to Joe for providing the added emotional emphasis.”Both "I'm Going Home" and "Trying To Do Right" were co-written by Broussard and Calvin Turner, with the recording beginning when Turner sent him the instrumentals. Broussard explains, "These songs were both part of the initial batch Calvin and I wrote, which came together over 3 days in a bit of a writing frenzy. Calvin came up with the hook and arrangement for 'Right,' and like a good hunting dog, once I'm onto a scent, I'm gonna find it. I was a madman who couldn't resist the pull of the writer's room from sunup to sundown."Chance Worth Taking, produced by blues heavyweights Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith alongside Calvin Turner, is a stunning 14-track collection that includes the album's dynamic lead singles, "Fever"/"No More". The album reunites Broussard with Bonamassa, who takes the helm to contribute mesmerizing guitar solos on 10 tracks, including three songs co-written with Broussard. This stellar creative circle is rounded out by Josh Smith, who features on and co-wrote four tracks, and Calvin Turner, who joined forces with Broussard to co-write 10 of the album’s original songs and contributes to the album’s lush string and horn arrangements. Chance Worth Taking is out April 17 on KTBA records.Pre-order the album above.Marc Broussard is currently on the European leg of his extensive international tour. His US shows will kick off in April, including festival appearances such as the Soundwave Beach Weekend on April 9 and his fifth performance at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on May 1. Headlining performances include stops in Chattanooga, TN; Atlanta, GA; Birmingham, AL; two shows in Chicago, IL; Pittsburgh, PA; and NYC’s Brooklyn Bowl. The full list of dates is below.About Marc Broussard2026 TOUR DATESMar 20 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL*Mar 21 - Hedon - Zwolle, NL*Mar 22 - Doornroosje - Nijmegen, NL*Mar 24 - Muziekgieterij - Maastricht, NL*Mar 25 - La Maroquinerie - Paris, FR*Mar 26 - The Blues Kitchen Manchester - Manchester, UK*+ Sold OutMar 27 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK**With Brian Mackey SupportUS SPRING DATESApr 9 - Soundwave Beach Weekend - Miramar Beach, FL + Sold OutApr 23 - The Dixie Carter Performing Arts Ctr - Huntington, TN*Apr 24 - The Walker Theatre - Chattanooga, TN*Apr 25 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA*Apr 26 - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC*Apr 28 - Manchester Music Hall - Lexington, KY**Apr 29 - Bijou Theatre - Knoxville, TN**Apr 30 - Lyric Theatre - Birmingham, AL**May 1 - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest - New Orleans, LAMay 3 - Dosey Doe - The Woodlands, TX+May 5 - Delmar Hall - St Louis, MO**May 7 - Fitzgerald Theater - St Paul, MN*May 8 - Space - Evanston, IL**May 9 - Space - Evanston, IL**May 10 - Hi-Fi Annex (Hi-Fi Indy) - Indianapolis, IN**May 12 - Thunderbird Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA **May 13 - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA **May 14 - Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore, PA**May 15 - Brooklyn Bowl - Brooklyn, NY**May 16 - Narrows Center For The Arts - Fall River, MA**May 30 - Bear Shadow Festival - Highlands, NC*With Seth Walker Support** With Sway Wild Support+ With Kristen Kelly SupportVISIT www.marcbroussard.com FOR MORE INFORMATION ON MARC BROUSSARD

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