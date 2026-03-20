Seas the Day Charters USVI Announces Partnership with Afterpay, Giving Guests the Ability to Book Now and Pay Over Time

About

Seas the Day Charters and Tours USVI, accessible at seasthedayusvi.com, offers premier luxury boat tours and excursions throughout the stunning U.S. Virgin Islands. With a fleet including spacious catamarans like the SY Pisces and SY Sirena, as well as swift powerboats, they cater to diverse preferences for exploring the crystal-clear waters. Known for their personalized service, Seas the Day crafts unforgettable experiences, whether it's a full-day adventure to the pristine beaches of neighboring islands or snorkeling in secluded spots alongside turtles and vibrant marine life. They are highly rated, often described as providing the "Best Day of the Vacation" for their guests. Their offerings range from private day sails and powerboat rentals to week-long voyages, ensuring both fun and safety. All charters include essentials like ice, water, soda, and beer, with sailing catamarans also featuring their signature rum punch. Committed to exceptional service, their experienced captains and first mates prioritize guest comfort and well-being. Seas the Day Charters can also arrange additional services to enhance your experience, such as transportation, champagne, or even live music. They pride themselves on creating lasting memories and showcasing the beauty of the Virgin Islands.

Seas the Day Charters and Tours USVI