Seas the Day Charters USVI Announces Partnership with Afterpay, Giving Guests the Ability to Book Now and Pay Over Time
Luxury charter company expands payment flexibility for travelers planning private yacht experiences in the U.S. Virgin Islands
Through this new payment option, guests booking with Seas the Day Charters USVI can secure their preferred charter experience with greater flexibility at checkout. The enhancement supports travelers planning vacations, celebrations, family outings and group excursions who want to lock in premium on-the-water experiences while managing their budgets more conveniently. Afterpay says its U.S. offering gives consumers flexible ways to pay, including the option to pay in four interest-free installments or even 12 to 24 months at partner brands including Seas the Day Charters USVI.
Seas the Day Charters USVI is known for luxury private day charters and customized maritime experiences across the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands. The company offerings range from catamaran charters and fast powerboat excursions to snorkeling, beach-hopping and sunset sail experiences, with multiple departure points including Red Hook, Cruz Bay, Havensight and Lovango Resort. The company has 10 company-owned yachts, sailing catamarans and power boats available for private day sails and powerboat rentals.
"At Seas the Day, we are always focused on making the guest experience exceptional from the moment someone begins planning their trip," said Hope Stawski, Seas the Day Charters USVI. "By partnering with Afterpay, we are making it easier for guests to reserve the charter they want now while paying over time. It is another way we are delivering convenience, flexibility and a premium experience for our customers."
Afterpay is a pay-over-time platform that helps consumers shop online and in-store with flexible payment options. The company offers customers options to pay over time in several ways, including Pay in 4, generally structured as four payments over six weeks and is interest-free at partner brands when payments are made on time.
The addition of Afterpay aligns with Seas the Day Charters USVI's focus on delivering elevated and accessible charter experiences in one of the world's premier boating destinations. From private luxury catamarans for up to 12 guests to fast powerboat adventures and curated snorkeling itineraries, the company continues to invest in ways to improve the booking journey as well as the guest experience on the water.
"We know today's travelers value both memorable experiences and payment flexibility," Stawski added. "This new option gives our guests more choice in how they plan and pay for their time in the Virgin Islands, without compromising the quality of the experience."
Seas the Day Charters USVI is recognized as the premier luxury day charter operator in the Virgin Islands. Guests interested in learning more about available charter experiences and flexible payment options can visit Seas the Day Charters USVI online at seasthedayusvi.com.
About Seas the Day Charters USVI
Seas the Day Charters USVI is a luxury charter company based in the U.S. Virgin Islands, offering private day sails, snorkel excursions and crewed boat rentals throughout St. Thomas, St. John and the British Virgin Islands. As the premier maritime operator in the Virgin Islands specializing in private luxury day charters, the company offers a fleet of 10 company-owned vessels, sailing catamarans and power boats, along with customized charter experiences designed for vacationers, families, couples and groups. Seas the Day Charters USVI provides more than 6000 guests a year the “Best Day of Their Vacation” and was voted the best day charter company by the Virgin Islands Daily News.
About Afterpay
Afterpay is transforming the way we pay by allowing eligible shoppers to buy products immediately and pay over time – enabling simple, transparent and responsible spending. We are on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins. Afterpay is offered by thousands of the world’s favorite retailers and used by millions of active global customers. Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is a wholly owned subsidiary of Block, Inc. (NYSE: XYZ).
Scott Stawski
Seas the Day Charters and Tours USVI
+1 340-642-3895
email us here
Your Time to Seas the Day
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