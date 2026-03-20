Legendary Former Congressman Mike Honda Endorses Ethan Agarwal for Congress

Mike Honda

Respected Silicon Valley leader backs next-generation candidate focused on ethics reform and economic opportunity

“Ethan is a principled, authentic voice and an honest broker addressing 21st century issues.” Says Mike Honda.” — Congressman Mike Honda

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Congressional candidate Ethan Agarwal today announced the endorsement of legendary former Congressman Mike Honda, a respected Silicon Valley leader who represented California in Congress for eight terms and built a career focused on education, opportunity, and community empowerment.Honda’s endorsement represents a major show of support for Agarwal’s campaign to bring ethical reform and new leadership to Washington.“Ethan is a principled, authentic voice and an honest broker addressing 21st century issues.” Says Honda. “His story reflects the original promise of Silicon Valley- entrepreneurs who build, create opportunity, and give back. He’s the kind of leader we need right now: grounded in where he came from and committed to public service.”Agarwal was raised in the South Bay by parents who immigrated to the United States in pursuit of the American Dream. His father was a teacher and entrepreneur, and his mother built their home with sacrifice and determination. Growing up, Agarwal watched his parents work long hours, take risks, and build opportunity from the ground up.After graduating from Johns Hopkins University, Agarwal began his career in public service, working for Dianne Feinstein and on Wesley Clark’s presidential campaign. He later worked in finance and consulting and earned his MBA from Wharton School.But rather than remain in the corporate world, Agarwal set out to build companies that expanded opportunity.He launched his first tech company from his couch. The company grew into a business that created more than 140 jobs and delivered affordable health services to people around the world. Agarwal later founded a financial technology company focused on expanding financial access for middle-class families.“Mike Honda has spent his life fighting for opportunity and fairness,” said Ethan Agarwal. “His leadership helped shape Silicon Valley and inspired a generation of public servants. I’m honored to have his support as we work to bring a new generation of leadership to Congress.”Agarwal is running for Congress on a reform-focused platform centered on restoring public trust in government. His priorities include banning congressional stock trading, refusing corporate PAC money, lowering health care costs, and standing up to Donald Trump’s dangerous agenda.The race also comes at a moment when voters across the political spectrum are demanding greater accountability from elected officials, including members of Congress who continue to trade stocks while shaping federal policy. Agarwal’s campaign argues that Washington needs stronger ethics rules and new leadership willing to challenge the status quo.Agarwal is challenging incumbent Congressman Ro Khanna, arguing that Congress must go further to eliminate conflicts of interest and restore public trust in government.“Washington should work for working families - not for politicians getting rich while in office,” Agarwal said. “It’s time to clean up Washington and restore integrity to public service.”One of Agarwal’s top policy priorities is banning stock trading by members of Congress. Agarwal has pledged to divest all personal stock holdings upon taking office and introduce legislation in his first week to permanently prohibit members of Congress, their spouses, and dependent children from trading individual stocks while serving in office.Former Congressman Honda represented Silicon Valley in Congress from 2001 to 2017, following decades of public service that included time in the Peace Corps, the San Jose Unified School Board, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, and the California State Assembly. He became widely known as a champion for civil rights, education, and economic opportunity, as well as a strong voice for the diverse communities of Silicon Valley.About Ethan AgarwalEthan Agarwal is an entrepreneur, job creator, and former public servant running for Congress. Raised in the South Bay by immigrant parents, Ethan has built companies that create jobs and expand access to health and financial services. He is running for Congress to restore integrity in government, lower costs for families, and ensure Washington works for the people — not politicians and special interests.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.