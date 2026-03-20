Insider Perks Launches Booking Intelligence, Revealing 97% of Campground Guest Activity That’s Been Invisible Until Now

Insider Perks Logo

New CampVantage Premium capability shows operators what visitors search for on their booking engine, where they drop off, and recovers abandoned reservations.

Campground owners have been operating without any of that intelligence, and it’s costing them real revenue every single day. ” — Brian Searl, Founder & CEO, Insider Perks

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A guest spends 20 minutes on a campground’s booking engine configuring a month-long RV site reservation. They select their dates, choose a pull-through site, enter their name, email, and phone number at checkout — and close the browser. The campground has no idea it happened. No alert, no record, no way to follow up. The reservation simply never appears.

That scenario plays out hundreds of times per month at properties across the outdoor hospitality industry. Today, Insider Perks announced the launch of Booking Intelligence — a new capability within its CampVantage Premium platform that makes the entire guest shopping journey visible for the first time and automatically recovers abandoned reservations.

The Gap Between Google Analytics and Your PMS

Campground and RV park operators currently have two sources of data: completed reservations in their property management system, and website traffic in Google Analytics. Everything that happens in between — the actual decision-making process inside the booking engine — is a gap that no existing tool fills. Operators don’t know what dates guests search for, which site types generate the most interest, where potential guests are located, or at what point they decide not to book.

For an industry where booking engine conversion rates average between 1% and 3%, that means for every completed reservation, dozens of guests searched, browsed, and considered booking without the operator ever knowing they existed.

“Every other sector of hospitality and e-commerce solved this years ago. Hotels know what room types guests search for. Online retailers recover abandoned carts automatically. Campground owners have been operating without any of that intelligence, and it’s costing them real revenue every single day.” — Brian Searl, Founder & CEO, Insider Perks

What Booking Intelligence Does

Booking Intelligence operates as a layer on top of a property’s existing booking engine, capturing the full guest shopping journey in real time without requiring any changes to the operator’s reservation system. The platform integrates with all major booking engines used in outdoor hospitality.

Operators gain a real-time view of guest demand, booking funnel performance, and abandonment patterns — including which future dates are generating search volume, which accommodations attract attention versus convert, and where guests are coming from geographically. The result is a demand intelligence layer that shows what guests want — not just what they booked.

The platform also includes automated abandoned cart recovery. When a guest starts checkout and leaves without completing a reservation, the system re-engages them with AI-personalized outreach referencing their specific dates, site type, and stay details. Smart suppression automatically stops outreach when a guest books through any channel, and conversion attribution ties recovered revenue directly back to the recovery that prompted it.

Early Results

Insider Perks tested Booking Intelligence across more than 20 properties during an early access period. Across participating campgrounds and RV resorts, operators discovered abandoned cart value averaging two to three times their actual booking revenue in the same period — with a significant share of those sessions including captured guest contact information eligible for automated recovery.

“We could see who booked in our PMS and we could see traffic in Google Analytics, but everything that happened in between simply wasn’t available to us. CampVantage showed us what guests are searching for, where they drop off, and how much revenue we were losing. That’s information we’ve never had access to before.” — Mike Harrison, COO, CRR Hospitality

Availability

Booking Intelligence is available now as part of CampVantage Premium at $249 per month per location. Properties using any major booking engine can activate the feature with no changes to their existing reservation system, with setup handled by the Insider Perks team in less than 48 hours. CampVantage Premium also includes AI-powered chatbots and phone agents, automated content generation, competitive intelligence monitoring, and weekly performance reporting. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://insiderperks.com/campvantage or book a demo at https://insiderperks.com/calendar.

“Campground owners make pricing, marketing, and inventory decisions every day based on gut feel and last year’s numbers. Booking Intelligence gives them the data to make those decisions based on what guests are actually doing right now. That changes everything.” — Brian Searl, Founder & CEO, Insider Perks

About Insider Perks

Founded in 2009, Insider Perks is a technology and marketing company dedicated exclusively to the outdoor hospitality industry. The company helps campgrounds, RV parks, and glamping resorts grow revenue, delight guests, and reclaim operational hours through practical applications of artificial intelligence and automation. Insider Perks has served over 500 properties across North America. Its CampVantage platform provides AI-powered guest service agents, automated marketing, competitive intelligence, booking engine analytics, and performance reporting in a single dashboard. Learn more at https://insiderperks.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.