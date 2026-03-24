Everglades Farm Names the Most Popular Citrus Trees for Florida Home Gardeners

Everglades Farm orange trees at the Homestead, Florida nursery, where popular citrus varieties are grown and carefully packaged for home gardeners.

From Meyer lemons to Valencia oranges, Florida gardeners are embracing citrus varieties suited for patios, backyards, and container gardens

As more people look to grow their own food at home, citrus trees remain one of the most accessible and rewarding options.” — Noah Aguilar, owner of Everglades Farm

HOMESTEAD, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everglades Farm , a Florida-based nursery known for rare and hard-to-find fruit trees and plants, has identified the most popular citrus varieties among home gardeners across the state. This trend highlights a growing interest in edible landscaping and container gardening.Citrus trees are especially popular because of their year-round presence. These evergreen plants retain their glossy green leaves, structure, and color throughout all seasons. Many Florida homeowners also consider citrus trees a staple due to their versatility, fragrance, and ability to thrive in both small and large spaces. Dwarf varieties can be grown in containers, making them ideal for patios, balconies, or smaller outdoor spaces.Whether grown for fresh juice, cooking, or simply their aromatic presence, citrus plants are a rewarding addition to any home garden. Among the most in-demand varieties at Everglades Farm are:Meyer Lemon Tree – A compact, beginner-friendly citrus tree known for its sweet-tart flavor and versatility in cookingThornless Key Lime Tree – A highly productive, container-friendly citrus tree with classic tart fruitCara Cara Orange Tree – A red-fleshed navel orange known for its sweet flavor and low acidityCalamondin Orange Tree – A small, ornamental citrus tree commonly used in cooking and beveragesValencia Orange Tree – A classic juicing orange variety known for its high yield and vibrant flavorEureka Lemon Tree – A traditional lemon variety valued for its consistent fruit productionCitrus varieties are also well-suited for beginners. Trees like Meyer lemon, Key lime, and Calamondin orange are low-maintenance, compact, and productive, even in smaller spaces. Most citrus trees are self-fertile, meaning a single tree can produce fruit without requiring cross-pollination.Even without a traditional yard, citrus can be grown successfully in a variety of spaces. Container gardening offers a flexible solution for those in apartments or homes with limited outdoor space. With adequate sunlight and proper care, citrus trees can thrive in pots and be moved indoors during colder months, allowing for year-round enjoyment.“As more people look to grow their own food at home, citrus trees remain one of the most accessible and rewarding options,” said Noah Aguilar, owner of Everglades Farm. “Although we currently ship citrus trees only within Florida, we continue to see growing demand from customers across the country.”Everglades Farm maintains a wide selection of citrus and tropical fruit trees, helping both new and experienced gardeners cultivate productive, visually appealing home gardens.For more information or to explore available citrus varieties, visit https://everglades.farm/collections About Everglades FarmEverglades Farm is a family-operated tree nursery based in Homestead, Florida. With more than 50 years of combined horticultural experience, the nursery specializes in hard-to-find tropical fruit trees and plants, including mangos, avocados, air-layered lychees, and longan. Offering more than 300 varieties, Everglades Farm provides trees and plants that support wellness while reconnecting families with familiar flavors and cultural traditions. Customers may also schedule visits to the nursery from Monday through Saturday. Learn more at www.everglades.farm ###

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