Pioneering Adaptive Coastal Protection Research at JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort

JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort General Manager Srikanth Devarapalli.

The resort actively participates in the conservation and restoration of biodiversity within the property and surrounding ecosystems.

Achieving Green Globe certification is a significant milestone for JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. ” — General Manager Srikanth Devarapalli.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Certification has awarded JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort its inaugural certification. Situated between the blue skies of the Maldives and the Indian Ocean’s azure waters, JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort is a secluded sanctuary of 80 private pool villas, an ideal blend of mindful luxury and environmental responsibility.“Achieving Green Globe certification is a significant milestone for JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. This recognition reflects our deep commitment to environmental conservation and our ongoing collaboration with the local community to safeguard this beautiful destination for generations to come,” said General Manager Srikanth Devarapalli.Marine Conservation PracticesGuided by Marriott International’s Serve 360 sustainability platform, the resort’s sustainability efforts reflect a commitment to ensuring that actions taken today help safeguard tomorrow. JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort actively participates in the conservation and restoration of biodiversity within the resort and surrounding ecosystems. The resort is working in collaboration with MIT’s Self-Assembly Lab on the INVENA Project, pioneering adaptive coastal protection research. In January 2025, a 30-meter underwater structure was installed that uses wave-energy modulation, helps mitigate beach erosion, supports sand accumulation, and enhances coastal resilience.Within just six months of the initial installation, thirty meters of new beach accretion was recorded alongside the presence of thousands of fish and natural coral recruitment. The structure will serve as a foundation for long-term island sustainability, creating new reef habitats where fish, soft corals, and hard corals can flourish. A vibrant house reef will be created where guests can swim, snorkel and explore colorful sea life.Marine conservation is a high priority in the Maldives. The resort actively prohibits the buying of endangered marine life products such as turtle shell and black coral. Guests are also informed that it is illegal to remove shells or coral from the beach as they provide homes for hermit crabs, which contribute to local biodiversity.In-House Water Bottling PlantJW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort minimizes its environmental footprint through a range of initiatives. In line with its ongoing commitment to reduce carbon emissions and plastic waste, the resort operates an onsite water bottling plant that eliminates approximately 100,000 plastic bottles each year. This initiative is a key milestone in the resort’s efforts to preserve the pristine natural environment of the Maldives.Future PlansAlthough the resort is just starting its sustainability journey, responsible practices are embedded within hotel operations to protect the fragile ecosystem. Energy and water usage is monitored regularly and reduction targets set. In the coming years, solar energy will be introduced to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and increase clean energy use. Composting programs are currently in place which convert used paper and cardboard into garden fertilizer, while future plans include expanding waste segregation and recycling practices across the island resort.For more information about JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, visit jwmarriottkaafuatoll.com ContactMathurot (Mat) ChuladulField Marketing Director, Communications – MaldivesMarriott Internationalmathurot.chuladul@marriott.com

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