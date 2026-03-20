Las Vegas-Based Digital Magazine Everyday.Vegas Expands Its Focus on Local Stories Beyond the Strip

Everyday.vegas Magazine Logo Everyday.Vegas - The Locals Magazine Everyday.Vegas New Weekly Local Guides Section Motty Osher - Founder and CEO - Everyday.vegas Magazine

As local-first media grows, Everyday.Vegas highlights businesses, neighborhoods, and life beyond the Las Vegas Strip.

The platform was designed to highlight stories with more depth and context—to highlight people and places with intention, not just chase clicks.” — Motty Osher, Founder of Everyday.vegas Magazine

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As interest in local-first media continues to grow, Las Vegas-based digital magazine Everyday.Vegas is expanding its role as a platform dedicated to stories beyond the Strip.Since its launch, the publication has focused on highlighting neighborhoods, small businesses, and community-driven experiences that reflect how residents live and engage with the city day to day.Founded by Las Vegas entrepreneur Motty Osher , Everyday.Vegas was created to address what he saw as a gap in how the city is represented.“Las Vegas is one of the most misunderstood cities in the country,” Osher said. “There’s a real community here—local restaurants, artists, business owners, and neighborhoods—that rarely gets meaningful coverage". Osher said the goal was to help tell the story of the city locals actually live in.Unlike traditional travel and entertainment publications built primarily for visitors, Everyday.Vegas was designed as a local-first platform . The magazine focuses on off-the-Strip dining , neighborhood guides, community events, and road trips that reflect how residents experience the city day to day.Osher, who has spent years working closely with Las Vegas businesses and creatives, saw a growing gap in local media. “So much coverage feels surface-level or transactional,” he said. “The platform was designed to highlight stories with more depth and context—to highlight people and places with intention, not just chase clicks.”Over the past year, the magazine has built a loyal readership by spotlighting hidden gems, sharing long-form local stories, and collaborating with contributors who are deeply rooted in the community. The result is a publication that feels personal, grounded, and reflective of the city’s everyday rhythm.Rather than chasing trends or mass appeal, Everyday.Vegas has remained focused on authenticity—telling stories that resonate with locals while offering outsiders a more honest look at the city. From family-owned restaurants and neighborhood coffee shops to scenic road trips and community events, the magazine captures a side of Las Vegas that often goes unnoticed.“Vegas isn’t just a destination—it’s a hometown,” Osher added. “Everyday.Vegas exists to reflect that reality and give locals something that feels like it belongs to them.”Over the past year, the magazine has continued to grow its library of local content and contributor network, positioning itself as a consistent voice for community-focused storytelling in Las Vegas.For more information, visit Everyday.Vegas.About Everyday.VegasEveryday.Vegas is a Las Vegas–based digital magazine focused on local culture, off-the-Strip dining, community events, road trips, and the people who shape the city. Founded by Las Vegas locals, the publication spotlights the real stories behind everyday life in Las Vegas.

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