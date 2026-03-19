NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: March 19, 2026

MDE announces state finalists for 2026 Administrator of the Year, Teacher of the Year

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education announced today the finalists for the 2026 Mississippi Administrator of the Year and the 2026 Mississippi Teacher of the Year.

The Mississippi Administrator of the Year program honors an administrator who demonstrates superior ability to inspire teachers, employs exemplary leadership practices and participates as an active member of the community. The recipient will receive a $5,000 stipend and will share expertise through various presentations, professional development, and activities for the improvement of education in the state.

The Mississippi Teacher of the Year program recognizes exemplary teachers in the state. The award recipient will be asked to share expertise through various presentations, professional development, and activities for the improvement of education. The recipient also will receive a $5,000 stipend and will represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

The recipients will be announced during a program set for 11 a.m. April 17, at the Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson.



2026 Mississippi Administrator of the Year Finalists

Congressional District 1: April Hobson, Principal

New Albany Middle School, New Albany School District

Personal Philosophy Snapshot: “Education focuses on preparing every student to learn, grow, and lead academically, socially, and as future members of the workforce. She believes all children deserve high-quality instruction, strong relationships with educators, and supportive environments that help them discover their strengths while building early college and career readiness.”

Congressional District 2: Dr. Matthew Fulton, Principal

Sumner Hill Junior High School, Clinton Public School District

Personal Philosophy Snapshot: “Education is an act of continuous service in which educators do not serve self but consider the needs of others more significant than their own. The God-given dignity and boundless potential of every learner compel a selfless and steadfast commitment to student growth. The fruit of such service and dedication is the future of our society.”

Congressional District 3: Stephanie Shirley, Principal

Clarkdale High School, Lauderdale County School District

Personal Philosophy Snapshot: “Education changes trajectories when high expectations are paired with meaningful support. My role as a leader is to protect teaching and learning, support educators, and ensure every student has the opportunity to discover what is possible for their future.”

Congressional District 4: Patrick Bennett, Principal

Long Beach Career and Technical, Long Beach School District

Personal Philosophy Snapshot: “Education is the most powerful tool we have to expand opportunity and strengthen our communities. Every student should graduate with a plan, a pathway, and a purpose. When schools connect learning to real opportunities, we prepare students not only for successful careers, but for meaningful and productive lives.”



2026 Mississippi Teacher of the Year Finalists

Congressional District 1: Lauren Zarandona, Teacher

Mississippi School for Math and Science

11th – 12th grades Mathematics

Personal Philosophy Snapshot: “Learning is more than getting a correct answer or knowing the right information. Learning must lead to understanding for all students; teaching them how to think is far more important than teaching them what to think.”

Congressional District 2: Lauren Saxton, Teacher

Yazoo County High School, Yazoo County School District

Ninth grade Algebra 1

Personal Philosophy Snapshot: Saxton believes, “Education centers on empowering students to recognize their potential, think critically, and confidently shape their future through relationships, relevance, and rigor. She believes when students feel genuinely seen, valued, and supported they are more willing to engage deeply and rise to their fullest potential. Learning should be about building not only knowledge but also character, confidence, and transforming possibilities into opportunities.”

Congressional District 3: Lori Street, Teacher

West Marion High School, Marion County School District

9th – 10th grades Algebra 1

Personal Philosophy Snapshot: Street believes, “Education is grounded in the belief that every student is capable of growth when given high expectations, support, and opportunities to take ownership of their learning. She values respect and a positive classroom environment where students feel both challenged and encouraged. She believes that when students are held to clear standards and supported with consistency and care, they rise to meet their potential.”

Congressional District 4: Cody Eadie, Teacher

Harrison Central High School, Harrison County School District

10th – 12th grades English

Personal Philosophy Snapshot: Eadie believes, “Education centers on helping students develop strong thinking skills by emphasizing analysis, questioning, and reasoning. These skills play a pivotal role in helping students process information in a practical way, which leads to learning that is both lasting and transferable.”

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news .

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Jean Cook, APR

Chief of Communication

601-359-3515

jcook@mdek12.org

Shanderia Minor

Public Information Officer

601-359-3515

sminor@mdek12.org