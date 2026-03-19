Private Five-Level Villa with Pool at Waiea, Honolulu's Finest Address Designed by James Cheng and Interiors by Tony Ingrao with Cantoni Furnishings Steps to Ala Moana, Ward Village, and Kakaako's Cultural District Sweeping Ocean Views Across Every Level Drive-In Garage, White-Glove Concierge, and Full Building Amenities

With 5 levels, a private pool, resort-style amenities, and sweeping ocean views, ‘Villa One at Waiea’ is the firm's newest Developer Services Division offering

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions: Former Howard Hughes CEO David Weinreb’s Waiea Ward Village Residence in Honolulu to Sell at Auction

With five levels, a private pool, resort-style amenities, and sweeping ocean views, ‘Villa One at Waiea’ is the firm's newest Developer Services Division offering

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – March 19, 2026 – Former Howard Hughes Corporation CEO David Weinreb’s Waiea Ward Village residence, dramatically spanning five levels of luxury at one of Honolulu’s most coveted addresses, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions. One-of-a-kind and custom-crafted, with a private pool, resort-style amenities, four rare parking spaces, and commanding views of the Pacific Ocean from every level, ‘Villa One at Waiea’, located at 1118 Alo Moana Boulevard Villa 1, is the firm’s latest offering within its new Developer Services Division.

Concierge Auctions Developer Services Division

Concierge Auctions' Developer Services division specializes in accelerated buying and selling solutions for luxury residential and mixed-use developments. Backed by the world's leading luxury real estate auction platform, the division combines decades of experience driving sales for high-profile projects with unmatched reach across a global network of qualified, high-net-worth buyers.

Leveraging Concierge Auctions' proprietary technology, an expansive database of pre-verified buyers, and sophisticated marketing strategies, the firm’s preferred auction solution connects premier developer projects with the world's most discerning buyers—on an accelerated timeline that maximizes competitive demand and results.

Notable achievements include luxury branded residences across the Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, St. Regis, and Porsche Design Tower, as well as high-profile auctions at The Maison in Islamorada, Kukio Golf and Beach Club, Hualālai Resort, and the Yellowstone Club.



‘Villa One at Waiea’

Enmeshed in the robust global food scene, luxury shopping, and world-class culture and entertainment, the property is positioned at the dynamic nexus of Honolulu’s vibrant Kakaako district within Ward Village—Howard Hughes' 60-acre master-planned community located between Downtown Honolulu and Waikīkī—steps from chef-driven restaurants and the ocean.

Listed for $13.8 million, bidding scheduled to open 26 March and culminate on 9 April via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com.

"Concierge Auctions is an innovative company, and we are pleased to be bringing this one-of-a-kind home to their platform, where we will connect with qualified, high-net-worth buyers all over the world," Weinreb said.

“Ward Village Waiea represents the pinnacle of luxury living in Honolulu, and ‘Villa One at Waiea’ is its crown jewel—evidenced by Mr. Weinreb himself, who, with the unique opportunity to select any residence, chose this one as his own,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “Our platform, with its defined timeline, global reach, and unrivaled database of buyers, will attract discerning bidders who understand and appreciate the one-of-a-kind elements of this villa.”

Designed by world-renowned architect James Cheng, the stunning, over 7,000-square-foot residence, refined by acclaimed interior designer Tony Ingrao with bespoke furnishings by Cantoni, reflects an uncompromising commitment to artistry at every turn, with ten-foot-tall ceilings, designer flooring, and chandelier lighting.

Ward Village Waiea residents enjoy a full-service concierge, an attended lobby, and 24-hour security. Resort-style amenities include a community pool, spa and sauna, state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and conference spaces, barbecue and outdoor patio areas, dog park, playground, and on-site restaurant.



Condo sales are on the rise in Ward Village, where the developer contracted to sell 216 condo units in Hawaii, representing $1.4 billion in pre-sales, according to Q3 2025 Howard Hughes Corporation earnings report.

Images of the property may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photography credited to Ward Village Properties, LLC.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise and heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched network of fine art and luxury goods collectors. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



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