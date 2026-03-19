Full House Resorts and American Place Casino Name Mario Maesano as Assistant General Manager

Mario Maesano

WAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Place Casino (APC) is pleased to announce that veteran gaming executive Mario Maesano has joined the organization as the Assistant General Manager, bringing more than 25 years of experience in the gaming and hospitality industry.Maesano has built a distinguished career in casino marketing and resort development, holding senior leadership roles across the industry. Known for consistently exceeding revenue goals, he played a key role in the development and opening of 10 luxury resorts while also leading successful turnarounds of underperforming properties. His strategic leadership has driven increased profitability, market share growth, and operational performance throughout his career.A native of southern New Jersey, Maesano began his gaming career in 1991 at Resorts International, where he first developed his expertise in casino operations and marketing. Over the years, his results-driven leadership and ability to build high-performing teams earned him successive promotions and expanded responsibilities.Maesano holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and a Master of Business Administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio.“I’m honored to join American Place Casino and become part of a team that has already built such a strong culture and achieved so much together. The foundation that’s been created here, a tight-knit, high-performing group with a clear commitment to guests and to one another, is something I deeply respect. My goal is not to change what makes this property special, but to support and strengthen the environment that has driven its success while helping position the team for the next phase of growth,” said Maesano.Throughout his career, Maesano has emphasized a leadership philosophy that centered on collaboration, visibility, and team empowerment.“Great results come from teams that feel valued, aligned, and proud of what they’re building together,” said Maesano. “I believe in listening first, building trust, and empowering people to do their best work. I look forward to working alongside everyone at American Place to continue that momentum.”For further questions or for interviews with Mario, please reach out to communications@americanplace.com.About American Place CasinoAmerican Place Casino is Chicagoland’s premier gaming and entertainment destination, located in Waukegan, Illinois. Since opening in February 2023, the property has become a regional landmark with more than 900 slot machines, dozens of table games including the newly opened Harbor Poker Room, a high-energy sportsbook, three full-service restaurants, a vibrant center bar, and a year-round calendar of entertainment and events. Proudly recognized as a 2024 and 2025 Top Workplace and Culture Excellence honoree, this achievement reflects the casino's belief that when you bet on people, everyone wins. Don’t miss out on the action—head over to americanplace.com now to learn more and get a taste of the thrill awaiting at American Place Casino!

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