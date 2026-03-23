Falcon Productions, LLC Launches as a Next-Generation Publishing and Production Company Focused on Post-War Era Stories

Falcon Productions LLC A Nice Piece Of Flying Cover

Falcon Productions, LLC announces its official launch as a publishing and production company dedicated to books and films centered on post–World War II history

The post-war era reshaped our world. Falcon Productions uncovers the stories that still resonate — through books and films built to last.” — Paul Slansky, Author

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Productions, LLC today announced its official launch as a next-generation publishing and production company dedicated to developing, producing, and publishing books and films centered on post–World War II history, as well as select novels and nonfiction works that explore the modern human experience.Founded with a mission to preserve, interpret, and reimagine stories from the post-war era, Falcon Productions aims to bring historically grounded, intellectually rigorous, and emotionally compelling narratives to contemporary audiences. The company will focus on both original works and carefully curated adaptations across print and screen.Falcon Productions’ editorial and production vision emphasizes themes of resilience, transformation, geopolitical change, cultural evolution, and personal identity in the decades following World War II—while also supporting broader literary and nonfiction projects that align with its commitment to depth, authenticity, and storytelling excellence.“Falcon Productions was created to give important stories the platform and care they deserve,” said a company spokesperson. “The post-war era reshaped the modern world in profound ways, and there remains a wealth of untold or underexplored narratives that resonate strongly today. Our goal is to bring those stories to life through high-quality books and films that inform, engage, and endure.”The company’s scope includes:• Publishing post-war era historical works and nonfiction• Developing original novels and narrative nonfiction• Producing film and screen adaptations• Creating original film and documentary projectsFalcon Productions, LLC will collaborate with authors, historians, filmmakers, and creative partners who share its passion for meaningful storytelling and historical insight.Falcon’s initial offering is Nice Piece of Flying, Robert J. Flood's masterful collection of short stories that lays bare the hidden battles fought long after the guns fell silent. Drawing from his own harrowing experiences as a B-17 bombardier and POW, Flood crafts five unforgettable tales that capture the quiet heroism, simmering resentments, and aching nostalgia of men forever changed by war.Future projects are currently underway, with additional announcements planned in the coming months.For more information about Falcon Productions, LLC and upcoming projects, please visit https://falcon-productions.net or contact Liz@vidlit.com

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