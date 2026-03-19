Brain Injury Awareness Month is a call to share out hotline

In recognition of Brain Injury Awareness Month, Oregon Department of Human Services wants everyone to know about the brain injury hotline that helps people navigate resources.

This month shines a spotlight on the growing impact of brain injuries in Oregon and the increased demand for the hotline. Since launching in January 2025, the Brain Injury Program’s tollfree phone line has supported more than 1,900 callers seeking help navigating the complex network of brain injury services and resources.

Incoming call volume has climbed steadily over time—from about 15 calls in the earliest months to approximately 250 calls each month today—demonstrating the significant and increasing demand for guidance, information and support.

“The steady increase in calls shows how vital this support is for Oregonians,” said Nakeshia Knight-Coyle, PhD, who is director of the Office of Aging and People with Disabilities within the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS). “By improving access to services and reducing the burden on families, this program is helping build a stronger, more connected system of care across our state.”

The phone line is available to anyone in Oregon affected by a brain injury as well as family members, caregivers and others needing information.

ODHS resource navigators are available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and provide:

One-on-one, free and confidential support.

Personalized referrals to resources specific to brain injury recovery and management.

Comprehensive resource information to help navigate available services and options.

Advocating on behalf of people with brain injuries and supporting them in self-advocacy.

To date, program navigators spent a total of 3,900 hours on calls, and one to two hours per caller. Many people call back more than once.

“The hours we spend with callers reflects the complexity and uniqueness of navigating brain injury resources,” Knight-Coyle said. “We spend as much time as each person needs to get connected to critical resources.”

Brain injuries are occurring at more frequent rates in Oregon, according to data published on the Oregon Traumatic Brain Injury Safety Dashboard. In 2023 alone, there were 38,718 brain injuries that required hospital or emergency department intervention and 1,177 fatal brain injuries in Oregon.

Oregon’s Brain Injury Program is one of many along a continuum to meet the needs of people with disabilities and older adults. It was developed as a result of Senate Bill 420 (2023). Oregon's Center on Brain Injury Research and Training (CBIRT) at the University of Oregon was among many organizations and advocates behind the development and adoption of Senate Bill 420.

“Consistent with our expectations, the ODHS Brain Injury Program is now an indispensable program for Oregon's brain injury survivors," said David Kracke, Oregon's Brain Injury Advocate Coordinator at CBIRT. "The first 14 months of operation has demonstrated not only the incredible planning and implementation of the program by the ODHS team, but more importantly, the future promise that it holds for Oregon's brain injury survivors, their loved ones, and caregivers struggling to access necessary supports and services. We are excited for the program's continued development as it serves many more Oregonians in the coming years.”

Brain Injury Program phone number: 1-833-685-0848 (toll-free). Interpreting services are available at no cost for people who need help in a language other than English. The Brain Injury Program accepts TTY calls by dialing 711.