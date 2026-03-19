How Residents and Visitors Can Prepare for Earthquakes and Tsunamis

Oregon’s coast is one of the most beautiful places to explore—but it’s also an area where tsunami awareness and preparedness can save lives. Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or just passing through, taking a few simple steps can help keep you and your loved ones safe.

Know Your Evacuation Routes

Before you head out, take a moment to learn the tsunami evacuation routes for the area you’re visiting. Many coastal communities post maps along major roads and in public spaces. You can also view detailed, location‑specific maps online using the DOGAMI/NANOOS Tsunami Evacuation Zones portal. Knowing where to go—especially on foot—is one of the most important parts of tsunami readiness.

Sign Up for Emergency Alerts

Stay informed by subscribing to emergency notifications at ORalert.gov. These alerts are tied to your ZIP code and can include earthquake and tsunami warnings. Be sure the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) feature is turned on in your phone’s settings so you will receive alerts based on your current location, which is especially important if you’re visiting the coast.

Create a Go Bag

Pack a small, portable emergency bag that you can carry with you. Include essentials such as water, food, medications, a flashlight, sturdy shoes, chargers, important documents, and any personal items you might need. In an evacuation scenario, you may need to move uphill and inland on foot—having supplies ready makes a major difference.

Review Your Emergency Plan

Talk with your family or travel partners about what to do if an earthquake or tsunami occurs. Identify a meeting place and communication plan in case you become separated. To help you get started, the Be2WeeksReady Toolkit provides guidance on building a household or travel plan.

Tips for Travelers

Check Travel Conditions

Before you hit the road, visit TripCheck.com for real‑time road closures, traffic updates, and weather conditions throughout Oregon.

If Traveling Beyond Oregon

These tools can help you plan safe routes and avoid delays, especially during coastal weather events.

DOGAMI encourages both residents and visitors to use any coastal trip as a reminder to stay aware of tsunami hazards and practice evacuation routes. At the Oregon Tsunami Clearinghouse, you can find additional resources, maps, and preparedness information tailored to the Oregon coast. OPRD also recommends enjoying coastal recreation with preparedness in mind—being ready helps ensure everyone can explore safely.

For more information about earthquake and tsunami preparedness, visit Tsunami Safety.