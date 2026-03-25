Building AI Customers Choose Over Competitors: New Book Shows Advocacy Creates Competitive Advantage In Age Of AI

Metaforge-AI is an AI-first SaaS platform delivering customer-centric AI transformation through a proven six-pillar framework.

Dr. Sandra Weppler's book, "Loved NOT Used" introduces customer advocacy framework that delivers guaranteed ROI while meeting global compliance standards

This framework guides transformations across healthcare, government, banking, insurance, technology, and transportation, proving that when you prioritize customers, business results follow.” — Dr. Weppler, Founder and Chief AI Transformation Officer at Metaforge-AI

KOMOKA, ON, CANADA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metaforge-AI , a leading AI-first SaaS platform where customer obsession drives every feature, algorithm, and recommendation, is pleased to announce the recent publication of a book by Dr. Sandra Weppler, Founder and Chief AI Transformation Officer. The new book, "Loved NOT Used: Designing AI That Customers Choose Over Competitors," is a comprehensive guide and blueprint organizations can leverage for building AI systems customers genuinely love.In an era where technology often feels impersonal, this book champions an innovative approach with customer obsession as the foundation of AI strategy. The Metaforge-AI Frameworkplaces customer advocacy at the center of every decision, creating AI ecosystems that grow stronger through genuine customer relationships.Ideal for executives, AI leaders, and transformation professionals demanding measurable, customer-centric results, the book presents a six-pillar framework consisting of Revenue Intelligence, Operations Excellence, Technology Ecosystem, Talent Transformation, Customer Obsession, and Execution Velocity. This framework creates a self-reinforcing cycle where better customer experience drives operational performance, which enables smarter technology investments, ultimately strengthening customer loyalty."Customer obsession isn't just our core value, it's embedded in our DNA," said Dr. Weppler, Founder and Chief AI Transformation Officer at Metaforge-AI. "This framework guides transformations across healthcare, government, banking, insurance, technology, and transportation, proving that when you prioritize customers, business results follow."Structured like established professional guides such as PMI, TOGAF, and ISO, the book provides actionable playbooks while ensuring compliance with NIST, GDPR, SOX, and HIPAA standards, making it essential reading for executives and professionals navigating regulatory requirements alongside transformation goals.Get the book nowThe Kindle edition of Dr. Weppler’s book, Loved NOT Used: Designing AI That Customers Choose Over Competitors, is now available for purchase on Amazon To schedule a media interview with Dr. Sandra Weppler, please send your request to info@metaforge-ai.comAbout Metaforge-AIMetaforge-AI is an AI-first SaaS platform delivering customer-centric AI transformation through a proven six-pillar framework. With over 25 years of expertise in healthcare, government, finance, technology, and transportation sectors, Metaforge-AI meets organizations at every stage of their AI journey, whether just beginning, scaling pilots, or building an AI factory. Unlike traditional vendors, Metaforge-AI partners as an embedded advisor, training client teams and measuring for customer advocacy. Metaforge-AI builds living AI ecosystems that grow with your business. Your success is our only metric.Learn more at http:// www.metaforge-ai.com

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