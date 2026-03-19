CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® Makes Strategic Investment in Ethica Al

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) has made a strategic investment in Ethica Al, a provider of Al-native tools for real estate professionals. This investment reinforces a shared commitment to advancing responsible, practical Al solutions purpose-built for the real estate industry.

The investment deepens the existing relationship between Real Estate Business Services, LLC (REBS), a subsidiary of C.A.R., and Ethica Al, and reflects confidence in the company's long-term vision to modernize transaction workflows, improve compliance, and reduce friction for REALTORS® operating in an increasingly complex market.

"C.A.R. is committed to supporting innovation that delivers real value to our members," said C.A.R. President Tamara Suminski. "Ethica Al has demonstrated a thoughtful approach to applying Al in ways that align with the needs, responsibilities, and expectations of REALTORS®."

Ethica Al develops Al native platforms purposely built for real estate professionals, with products like VoicePilot that bring voice-driven workflow, transaction guidance, and client engagement into a more natural and efficient experience. Ethica is focused on empowering agents with tools that reduce friction, support better decision making, and fit the realities of the industry. Trust, transparency, and industry alignment are core to that approach.

"We view this investment as a strong vote of confidence from one of the largest REALTOR® associations in the country," said Judd D. Hoffman, Co-Founder and CEO of Ethica Al. "C.A.R.'s support validates our belief that Al in real estate must be built with the industry, for the industry, and always in service of better outcomes for agents and consumers."

The investment will support continued product development, deeper collaboration with industry stakeholders, and expanded deployment of Ethica Al's platforms across the REALTOR® ecosystem.

About Ethica Al

Founded in 2023, Ethica Al builds Al-native tools for real estate professionals focused on transaction efficiency, compliance, and client experience. The company partners with agents, brokerages, and industry organizations to deliver technology that supports how real estate actually works. Learn more at www.heyethica.com.

About the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

Leading the way in California real estate for more than 120 years, the CALIFORNIA

ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® represents nearly 190,000 members dedicated to professionalism and the advancement of the real estate industry. C.A.R. is headquartered in Sacramento.

Media Contacts

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

Lotus Lou, Public Relations Director

lotusl@car.org

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