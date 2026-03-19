Monster Truck Roundup Launches Inaugural 2026 Mid-Atlantic Tour, Opens April 18–19 at Georgetown Speedway

Monster Truck Roundup

Independent touring company debuts six-truck roster, VIP pit experiences, and three shows across two days at Georgetown Speedway, April 18–19.

Georgetown is where we plant the flag. This has been years in the making. There's no better place in the world to kick this thing off.” — Billy Braukmann Jr., CEO, Monster Truck Roundup

FRENCHTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent, family-owned touring company debuts a six-truck roster, VIP pit experiences, and events across the Mid-AtlanticMonster Truck Roundup (MTR), the independent, family-owned monster truck touring company built by people who were raised in motorsports before they were old enough to know anything else, today announced the launch of its inaugural 2026 tour season. The Mid-Atlantic campaign opens with three shows across two days at Georgetown Speedway, 22206 Speedway Rd, Georgetown, Delaware, on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19. Tickets are on sale now at monstertruckroundup.com.MTR enters the market as a distinctly independent alternative to arena-circuit productions — built not from a corporate template, but from decades of personal history on the dirt. The 2026 roster carries six drivers and machines representing everything from multi-generational family legacy to 9/11 tribute to resurrected regional legends, with a full VIP and pit pass program that puts fans inside the ropes at every stop.Georgetown Speedway: Three Shows, Two DaysShows run Saturday, April 18 at 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM, and Sunday, April 19 at 1:00 PM. The event includes Ride Truck experiences, EC Quad Racing, and fireworks — a full-day package for families and motorsports fans alike. VIP tickets ($55) include early entry, VIP seating, pit access, driver meet-and-greet, Track Party and Ride Truck access, free parking, and exclusive MTR swag including a signed poster, lanyard, and keychain. General Admission is $28.50 with free parking and Track Party. Proudly supported by SIX B Apparel, FK Bearings, Hooker Harness, and Butler Built Performance.Built from the Inside OutMTR was founded by Billy Braukmann Jr., who serves as CEO and drives Shockwave — the signature truck of the Braukmann family and the flagship machine of the tour. Braukmann Jr.'s father, Bill Braukmann Sr., is the original driver of Shockwave and now serves as MTR's Director of Events & Operations, having spent decades building credibility on the independent monster truck circuit before helping launch the promotion alongside his son. That continuity — a father-to-son handoff of hard-earned trust — is not a marketing angle. It is the foundation of the company, and it is central to what separates MTR from arena-circuit productions that drop into markets without roots."Georgetown is where we plant the flag," said Billy Braukmann Jr., CEO of Monster Truck Roundup. "This has been years in the making — a lot of hard work, a lot of believing in something before anyone else could see it. To finally pull into Georgetown Speedway and say the tour is open, that the first show is happening, that's everything we've been building toward. These fans show up, they're loud, they're ready, and there's no better place in the world to kick this thing off."That same lifelong authenticity runs through the company's marketing and media operations. "I grew up on a racetrack," said Erik Renninger, Director of Marketing & Media and Partner at Monster Truck Roundup. "Second-generation dirt modified driver — that world was my childhood. When Billy and I started working together, it wasn't a business decision; it was the most natural thing either of us had ever done. This tour isn't a product we're selling. It's who we are. And in 2026, we're taking it to more people than we ever have."VIP Access at Every StopEvery MTR event features VIP and pit pass experiences, providing fans direct access to drivers, machines, and crew in a format that large-venue arena productions cannot replicate. MTR's up-close, family-first model separates community-rooted touring from the packaged spectacle of the arena circuit.Meet the DriversSix drivers take over Georgetown Speedway: Billy Braukmann Jr. (Shockwave), Jessica Millard (Be Aware), Justin Perkins (Backdraft), Shane Grunseth (Metal Monster), Anne Breaud (Muddy Girl), and Brandon Derrow (Bad News Travels Fast).A Season-Closing Destination Event: Paul Jr.'s American Motor FestMTR closes its inaugural season at Clearview, Pennsylvania, as part of Paul Jr.'s American Motor Fest — the multi-day festival created and headlined by Paul Teutul Jr., legendary custom motorcycle builder and star of Discovery Channel's American Chopper. MTR's September appearance brings monster truck competition into that environment — a fitting final chapter to the inaugural season. https://monstertruckroundup.com

Monster Truck Show — Georgetown Speedway Delaware | April 18-19, 2026

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