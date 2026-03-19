Economic Resilience and Defence Investment Top Agenda for NATO Parliamentarians at Paris OECD Meetings

From 10-13 March, a delegation of legislators from across the Alliance convened in Paris for their annual engagement with OECD leadership and experts, held as part of the OECD Global Parliamentary Network (GPN). Sessions examined a broad range of issues shaping the global economic landscape, including the resurgence of industrial policy, supply chain resilience, energy security, and the strategic importance of critical minerals.

Experts observed that, while the global economy has remained resilient thus far, it faces a significant test from escalating geopolitical instability. Over the longer term, OECD economies must address deep-seated structural challenges, including sluggish productivity growth, aging populations, and the pressures of climate change. While technological innovation offers a potential pathway forward, its benefits are not guaranteed, the delegates heard.

This year’s GPN meeting, which brought together over 140 legislators from 45 countries, placed a significant focus on revitalising and strengthening industrial bases across the OECD. Addressing the gathering, NATO PA President Marcos Perestrello underlined that Allies on both sides of the Atlantic are launching major reindustrialisation initiatives and called on NATO and OECD to “work hand in hand to create conditions for a defence industrial production which is beneficial to transatlantic economies.”

In a specialised meeting, NATO PA delegates and OECD experts examined the economic consequences of boosting defence budgets and the challenges of long-term fiscal sustainability. Experts emphasised that, for defence investments to deliver lasting economic gains, they must be supported by structural reforms and modernised procurement processes.

Another specialised session explored India’s role in the global economy, highlighting its rapid growth, digital transformation, and increasing influence in global economic governance. OECD experts noted that engagement with India is expected to deepen through technical cooperation and policy dialogue, reflecting the country’s growing role in shaping international economic standards.

NATO parliamentarians also visited for the first time the Central Europe Pipeline System (CEPS) headquarters in Versailles, a key component of NATO’s fuel supply infrastructure in Europe. They were briefed on the strategic importance of the NATO Pipeline System, which transports fuel across Allied countries in support of military installations and major civilian airports.

Photos © OECD

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