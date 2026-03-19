State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick begins regularly scheduled review of Gasconade County
03/19/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
Although it's too early for Maifest or Oktoberfest,
state auditors have made the trip to Hermann, Missouri as they work to conduct
a regularly scheduled performance audit of Gasconade County. State Auditor
Scott Fitzpatrick announced this week that his office has launched a regularly
scheduled audit of the county that began during an entrance meeting with county
officials on Thursday, March 19.
"Hermann is known to many as the sausage-making
capital of Missouri and while some may say in politics it's best not to see how
the sausage is made, an audit is the most effective way to take a look behind
the curtain and make sure county government is operating accountably and
transparently," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "We will spend the next
several months conducting a thorough review of the county offices with the goal
of giving taxpayers a better understanding of how effectively and efficiently
their government is operating. During the audit we encourage anyone who may
have information that is useful to our office to contact our Whistleblower
Hotline."
The most recent performance audit of Gasconade County
was released in 2019. The audit provided the county
with a "fair" rating as it questioned the appropriateness of several
purchases made using an account maintained by the former sheriff outside of the
county treasury. The report found the former sheriff maintained the Sheriff's
Office Reserve Fund account outside of the county treasury and did not properly
document spending from the fund. Questionable purchases included payments to
local restaurants, grocery stores and a pawn shop, as well as charity donations
and memberships in local organizations.
Individuals may provide information
confidentially for consideration during the audit of Gasconade County to the
State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.