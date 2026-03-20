Comoto and J&P Cycles Donate $25,000 to Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Honoring Riders Who Served

Comoto, the parent company of J&P Cycles and Cycle Gear, proudly announced a $25,000 donation to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) to support programs that empower and assist America’s veterans.

Funds raised through Veteran’s Day campaign and community engagement initiatives support programs for America’s veterans

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comoto , the parent company of J&P Cycles and Cycle Gear, proudly announced a $25,000 donation to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) to support programs that empower and assist America’s veterans. The contribution was presented during Daytona Bike Week 2026, highlighting the strong connection between the motorcycle community and the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.The donation was generated through a special Veteran’s Day campaign in November 2025, when J&P Cycles pledged to donate $3 from every order placed on JPCycles.com during the week of Veteran’s Day. In addition, Bike Night events hosted at J&P Cycles and Cycle Gear locations throughout November invited riders and customers to learn more about DAV and support its mission.“Our riders and our team include many veterans who have served our country with honor,” explained Lynna Stancato, Culture Programs & Communications lead for the Comoto Family of Brands. “Partnering with DAV allows us to give back in a meaningful way while rallying the motorcycle community to support programs that truly make a difference for those who served.”DAV’s mission, “keeping our promise to America’s veterans,” aligns closely with J&P Cycles’ deep connection to the riding community, many of whom have military backgrounds. The partnership was created to make it easy for customers to support veterans while engaging with the brands they trust for their riding needs.“Support from partners like J&P Cycles helps DAV continue delivering critical programs and services that improve the lives of veterans and their families,” added Renee Valerius of Disabled American Veterans (DAV). “The motorcycle community has long shown incredible support for those who served, and we’re grateful for the commitment shown through this partnership.”Through the Veteran’s Day campaign and community engagement at Bike Nights, riders and customers across the country helped generate the $25,000 donation. J&P Cycles team members, including several veterans, joined DAV representatives at Daytona Bike Week to present the check and celebrate the collective effort.The partnership reflects Comoto’s broader commitment to supporting the riding community while honoring those who have served. As the initiative continues, J&P Cycles and Cycle Gear will look for additional opportunities to engage riders in supporting veteran-focused causes.For more information about J&P Cycles and its initiatives supporting veterans, visit www.jpcycles.com About the Comoto Family of BrandsComoto is America's largest and fastest-growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry, dedicated to advancing the experience of moto-enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto's brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community through best-in-class eCommerce and retail experiences.About Disabled American Veterans (DAV)DAV is dedicated to ensuring our promise is kept to America’s veterans. DAV does this by helping veterans and their families access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, offering programs and services to empower them, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. A nonprofit organization with nearly 1 million members, DAV was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

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