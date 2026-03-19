Albany State University Recognizes Over 1,300 Students with 3.5 GPA or Higher as Academic Excellence Accelerates

ASU President, Dr. Robert O. Scott Congratulates Student ASU President, Dr. Robert O. Scott Congratulates Student ASU Leadership and Keynote Speaker, Dr. Dana Nichols Albany State University Official Stacked Logo

Albany State University has recognized more than 1,300 undergraduate students who achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Albany State University (ASU), Georgia’s largest public Historically Black College and University (HBCU), has recognized more than 1300 undergraduate students who achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, reflecting a rapidly strengthening culture of academic excellence across the institution.The milestone comes as Albany State continues a broader trajectory of student success. The University has recorded four consecutive years of enrollment growth and achieved the largest retention improvement in the University System of Georgia, indicators that expanded academic support systems and student success initiatives are producing measurable academic outcomes.Students were formally recognized during the University’s annual Honors Day observance, where scholars representing every academic discipline were acknowledged for exceptional performance in coursework, research, and intellectual engagement. The honorees include 62 students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average.The ceremony featured Dr. Dana Nichols, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Student Success for the University System of Georgia, who delivered the keynote address and emphasized the importance of academic achievement and the transformative role higher education plays in shaping future leaders.A full list of students recognized for academic achievement is available on the ASU website The scale of academic achievement recognized this year reflects Albany State University’s expanding impact as a center of scholarship and opportunity in the Southeast.Faculty and students are also advancing research and innovation. During fiscal year 2025, Albany State University secured more than $10 million in competitive grant funding, expanding opportunities for faculty scholarship and student research experiences.Beyond academic performance, Albany State University serves as a major driver of opportunity and economic vitality across Southwest Georgia. The institution generates $282 million in annual economic impact and supports more than 2,600 jobs across the region, reinforcing its role as both an educational anchor and an engine for regional development.For 123 years, Albany State University has expanded access to higher education while cultivating a culture where academic excellence and student achievement remain central to its mission. The students recognized this year represent a growing generation of scholars whose success signals the continued rise of Albany State University as a leading institution within the University System of Georgia and among the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Albany State University: A Place to Thrive

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