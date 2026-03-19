Paralight.ai, Launches a Revolutionary AI Filmmaking Platform — Empowering Anyone to Create Hollywood-Level Films

Lee Baker, Founder and CEO of Paralight.ai, the revolutionary AI filmmaking platform transforming content creation.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paralight.ai, a groundbreaking AI-powered filmmaking platform created by Lee Baker, has officially launched, introducing a new era in film and television production by enabling anyone to create cinematic-quality content without traditional production constraints.Paralight integrates screenwriting, production, and post-production into a single AI-driven environment, allowing creators to transform ideas into fully realized films and television shows. The platform leverages advanced generative AI to automate key elements of filmmaking, including character creation, scene generation, cinematography, and video rendering.Paralight is designed to revolutionize filmmaking, reducing production time, lowering costs dramatically, and making cinematic storytelling accessible to anyone with a vision.“Paralight represents a fundamental shift in how stories are brought to life,” said Lee Baker, Founder and CEO of Paralight. “For the first time, creators anywhere in the world can produce films at a level that previously required massive budgets and studio infrastructure.”A New Category in Entertainment TechnologyParalight addresses a longstanding gap in the market. While millions of screenplays are written globally each year, less than 0.03% of scripts are ever produced. Paralight eliminates this bottleneck by enabling users to both write and produce their content within a unified platform.The system analyzes scripts and automatically generates characters and character assets, scene breakdowns and shot lists, visual imagery and video sequences and dialogue with voice and lip synchronization.This end-to-end capability positions Paralight as a new category leader in AI-driven entertainment production. “This is the democratization of filmmaking,” said Keith L. Craig, Chief Operating Officer of Paralight. “We are entering an era where creativity—not budget—determines success.”Paralight+ Streaming PlatformIn addition to content creation, Paralight is developing Paralight+, a streaming platform designed to distribute user-generated films and television shows globally. Paralight+ will feature curated Film and Television categories, a Community-driven content section and subscription-based viewing similar to major streaming services.The company expects this platform to empower filmmakers and dreamers worldwide, redefining how content is created, distributed, and consumed across the global streaming ecosystem.Hollywood-Backed Leadership and Legacy IPParalight’s leadership team brings deep experience in the entertainment industry.Founder Lee Baker previously collaborated with Stan Lee on the original intellectual property LEGION OF 5, a major motion picture currently being produced using the Paralight.ai platform. Baker serves as writer and director on the project. Expanding the franchise, the team is also developing LEGION CHAMPIONS, a video game based on the same universe.The release and strategic expansion of Paralight and LEGION OF 5 is being directed by Keith L. Craig, former executive at The Walt Disney Company. Craig has contributed to the release of major films from Marvel, LucasFilm and Pixar including titles such as Black Panther, Academy Award winning Coco and Avengers: Endgame one of the highest grossing films of all time.About ParalightParalight is an AI-powered filmmaking platform that enables users to write, produce, and distribute films and television content within a single integrated environment. By combining advanced generative AI with professional storytelling tools, Paralight is redefining how content is created and delivered worldwide

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