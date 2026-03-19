Aleria to Deploy NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra and NVIDIA DGX Vera Rubin NVL72 to Power Sovereign AI Infrastructure with DDN

Aleria

8,640 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs to power sovereign AI workloads in US with plans to expand to 16,000

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aleria , a sovereign AI infrastructure provider, today announced a major expansion of its sovereign AI infrastructure with NVIDIA technology. The expansion brings 8,640 NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Ultra GPUs to the United States, with plans to expand to 16,000, and deliver 28 racks of NVIDIA DGX Vera Rubin NVL72 to the UAE, marking one of the first deployments of this class of system in the region.Aleria has already demonstrated that sovereign AI factories can be deployed and operated at national scale. This expansion reflects the confidence of governments and national enterprises in that proven model, and their commitment to scaling AI capability on infrastructure they fully own and control. Both the US and UAE expansions are built on the same NVIDIA accelerated computing and DDN high-performance storage architecture that underpins Aleria’s existing live deployments. The deployment includes NVIDIA's comprehensive AI software portfolio for cutting-edge capabilities with full data sovereignty to superpower Aleria with the latest libraries, including NVIDIA cuDF and cuVS.“We did not come to market with a promise. We came with working infrastructure. Our sovereign AI structure is live in the UAE, running national workloads, and the results are what are driving this expansion. Deploying NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra in the United States, and DGX Vera Rubin to come in the UAE is the next chapter of something already proven.” - Eric Leandri, CEO, AleriaScaling What WorksAleria’s sovereign AI factory infrastructure is already operational across the United States and the UAE, serving government entities, critical infrastructure operators, and national enterprises. The expansion adds 16,000 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs in the United States, an increase that reflects the scale of demand from Aleria’s existing customer base. Connected with NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand and Spectrum-X Ethernet networking and anchored by a 25 megawatt data center built for secure, sovereign AI operations, the deployment is sized to meet national workload requirements today and grow with them.In the UAE, Aleria plans to deploy 28 racks of DGX Vera Rubin NVL72 systems, one of the first deployments of this class in the region. The deployment responds directly to growing demand from governments and enterprises building sovereign AI capability within their own borders.Together, these expansions demonstrate a repeatable, proven model for national-scale sovereign AI: infrastructure that governments and national enterprises can own, operate, and scale with confidence.“Sovereign AI infrastructure provides nations and regions with critical resources for managing their most critical assets — their data. Aleria’s NVIDIA-powered sovereign AI factories provide the region with efficient, full-stack computing for the AI industrial revolution.” - Marc Domenech, Vice President Enterprise META and CIS Region, NVIDIAProven at National ScaleAleria’s infrastructure is built to move AI adoption beyond pilot programmes to operational deployment at scale. Supported verticals include government, financial services, healthcare, energy, utilities, and telecommunications, sectors where data residency requirements and regulatory constraints make sovereign deployment essential.The scale of this expansion is a direct consequence of what has already been built and proven. Aleria’s customers are not evaluating sovereign AI. They are operating it, and they are growing it.Aleria's role extends beyond infrastructure deployment. Built on top of NVIDIA accelerated computing and DDN storage, Aleria operates as the sovereign intelligence layer that converts raw compute into production-ready AI capability. This includes a full platform spanning data management, enterprise applications, and video AI, all pre-integrated and designed to be operated by governments and national enterprises without requiring internal machine learning expertise. Customers do not receive GPUs. They receive a complete, sovereign AI capability, from infrastructure to intelligence, running entirely within their own jurisdiction. The Aleria platform spans five layers, accelerated by NVIDIA: Cloud/GPU Orchestration (with NVIDIA Dynamo and NVIDIA NIM microservices); Big Data Fusion (with NVIDIA cuDF and cuVS); Agentic Platform (with NVIDIA NeMo); Industry and Consumer SuperApp delivering AI to citizens' hands."The expansion brings together NVIDIA accelerated computing and DDN high-performance storage. NVIDIA AI infrastructure underpins large-scale training and inference at both sites. DDN delivers multi-petabyte storage systems engineered for data-intensive AI factory environments," -Ankur Arora, Senior Regional Director Middle East and Africa at DDN.About AleriaAleria is a sovereign AI infrastructure and platform provider trusted by governments and national enterprises.

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