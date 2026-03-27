Langston University Dean Highlights AI-Driven Career Readiness Model at National ACBSP Forum

Dr. Green co-presents with Tulsa start-up CEO Leander Howard II about integrating AI tools for career readiness for today’s students at the 2026 ACBSP AI Forum.

Dr. Daryl D. Green urges higher ed to rethink workforce prep amid AI and global disruption, highlighting Langston’s career readiness model.

LANGSTON, OK, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States enters active military conflict with Iran and retaliatory disruptions ripple through global cyber systems, energy markets, and supply chains, leaders across education and industry are confronting a sobering reality: modern conflict no longer stays on battlefields. This uncertainty disrupts economies, labor markets, and the skills employers urgently demand.For Dr. Daryl D. Green, Dean of the Langston University School of Business, the moment signals an urgent call for higher education to reassess how students are prepared for an unpredictable future shaped by geopolitical instability and accelerating artificial intelligence. “War today is economic. It’s digital. It’s infrastructural,” Green said. “When global systems are disrupted, employers don’t just need graduates with degrees. They need professionals who can adapt, think critically, and operate effectively in unstable environments.” Dr. Green is a nationally recognized thought leader on workforce readiness, accreditation strategy, and institutional transformation.This expert brings more than three decades of leadership experience spanning higher education, federal service, and industry, including 27 years as a senior executive with the U.S. Department of Energy, where he managed large-scale national projects and complex operations. The escalation of tensions has drawn comparisons to the prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine, where cyber warfare, supply chain interruptions, and energy volatility reshaped global commerce. Dr. Green warns that similar patterns could alter workforce demands for years to come.A National Stage for a Timely ConversationDays before the recent escalation, Green joined Leander Howard II, CEO of a Tulsa start-up, at the inaugural Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs AI Forum to present:“Accreditation, Outcomes, and AI: A Scalable Career Readiness Framework at Langston University.” The seminar addressed a growing challenge in higher education: accreditation agencies increasingly require measurable evidence that institutions are preparing students for workforce success, yet many career services operations remain understaffed and difficult to scale.Green’s presentation highlighted how Langston University is leveraging AI-powered career systems to integrate career readiness throughout the student experience rather than treating it as an optional support service. “Career preparation can no longer depend on who walks into a career office,” Dr. Green explained. “In disruptive times, workforce readiness must be systematic, measurable, and accessible to every student.”________________________________________From Career Services to Career EcosystemsThrough its partnership with Tulsa start-up, Langston University integrates AI tools across key career development stages:• Career exploration aligned with labor market demand• Résumé readiness supported by intelligent review systems• Interview preparation through AI simulations• Workforce alignment tools matching student skills with employer needsBeyond convenience, the system provides real-time data showing student engagement, competency development, and measurable improvement — evidence increasingly required by accreditation standards and valued by employers. “AI allows institutions to scale opportunity,” Green said. “But more importantly, it allows us to prove students are graduating prepared.”A Question for University Leaders NationwideAs global tensions intensify, Dr. Green urges university leaders to assess whether their institutions can demonstrate measurable career-readiness outcomes. “If we cannot show how students are gaining workforce competencies, we are asking families to trust a system without evidence,” he said. “In an era of uncertainty, evidence matters.” Students and families increasingly evaluate degrees by return on investment, while employers prioritize adaptable skillsets over credentials alone. Institutions unable to align academic experiences with workforce realities risk widening opportunity gaps.________________________________________Preparing Graduates for a World That Will Not Slow DownArtificial intelligence will continue accelerating innovation.Geopolitical instability will continue disrupting markets.Economic volatility will continue reshaping workforce needs. For Dr. Green, the solution is not panic but preparation. “Disruption is no longer temporary,” he said. “Preparation must be permanent.” Institutions that embed career readiness into academic systems, aligning curriculum, technology, and measurable outcomes, will be best positioned to serve students and society during prolonged uncertainty.Few academic institutions can offer this depth of expertise from a single campus. Langston University provides producers with credible, community-rooted voices who combine scholarship, lived experience, and practical insight.For media inquiries or to schedule interviews with Dean Dr. Daryl D. Green, please get in touch with theLangston University Public Relations OfficePhone: (405) 466-6049Email: emelero@langston.eduABOUT LANGSTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF BUSINESS:Langston University, located in Langston, Oklahoma, is the state’s only historically Black college and home to a nationally accredited School of Business. LUSB has earned national recognition:• 2023: Ranked among the Best HBCU Programs in Entrepreneurship by BestColleges.com.• 2024: Named one of the Top 40 HBCU Business Schools in the nation (39 out of 89).• 2025: Celebrated as a Top 1% performer nationally on the Peregrine business exam, with graduating seniors surpassing both PWIs and HBCUs in 13 core business areas.The School of Business is committed to building future leaders through innovative programs, community partnerships, and student-centered learning that drives economic development.#LangstonStrong #AlumniEngagement #HBCUImpact #LUSB #LegacyToLeadership #LangstonUniversity #AlumniPower #TransformingLeadership #LionPride #HBCULegacy

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