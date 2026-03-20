New AI Tool Helps Passengers Fight Airlines for Flight Compensation and Win

GetMyFlightCash launches as the first flat-fee AI compensation tool covering EU, UK, Canadian, and US passenger rights - pay once, keep 100%

Airlines rely on your exhaustion. We rely on the law. The problem has never been the rules — it's been access to them.” — Marc Scott, Founder, GetMyFlightCash

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetMyFlightCash launches today as an AI-powered platform that generates ready-to-send legal claim packages for delayed, cancelled, and overbooked flights. Passengers pay a flat fee of $7.99 (US) or EUR 12.99 (EU/UK/Canada), submit the claim directly to the airline, and keep 100% of whatever they recover.The platform is the first to cover all four major passenger rights regimes in a single product: EU Regulation 261/2004, UK261, Canada's Air Passenger Protection Regulations, and US DOT denied boarding rules."Airlines rely on your exhaustion. We rely on the law. The problem has never been the rules, it's been access to them." Marc Scott, Founder, GetMyFlightCashThe Rights Most Passengers Don't Know They HaveAmerican passengers are fully protected by EU261 on any flight departing a European airport, regardless of airline, a fact most US travelers have never heard. Technical faults are not extraordinary circumstances per CJEU ruling C-549/07, meaning airlines cannot legally cite mechanical problems to deny a claim. Compensation is calculated on arrival delay, not departure, per CJEU ruling C-402/07. Accepting a voucher does not waive cash compensation rights. And claims can be filed up to three years after the flight, meaning passengers from disrupted flights in 2023 and 2024 likely still have valid claims.An estimated EUR 4 billion in legally-owed compensation goes unclaimed by European passengers every year. Research suggests only one in three eligible passengers ever files.Why the Fee Model MattersCommission-based services take 25-35% of whatever they recover. On a EUR 600 EU261 claim, that means EUR 150-210 gone before the passenger sees anything. On a $1,550 US bumping claim, the commission ranges from $387 to $542.GetMyFlightCash charges a flat fee. The passenger keeps everything the airline pays. Compensation ranges by jurisdiction: EU261 (EUR 250-600), UK261 (GBP 220-520), Canada APPR ($400-$2,400 CAD), and US DOT denied boarding (up to $1,550).How It WorksPassengers upload a photo of their boarding pass or enter flight details manually. In under 60 seconds, the platform determines eligibility, calculates the exact compensation amount, and generates a complete claim package, including a demand letter citing binding legal precedent and pre-written responses to the most common airline rejection tactics. free eligibility check runs before any payment is requested. If the claim window has closed or the flight does not qualify, the platform says so clearly and does not charge."A passenger whose flight was cancelled in January 2024 almost certainly still has a valid claim. We check that automatically before anyone pays us a penny." Marc Scott, Founder, GetMyFlightCashAvailabilityGetMyFlightCash is available now at getmyflightcash.com . The eligibility check is free and requires no account. Claim packages are delivered instantly as downloadable PDFs.About GetMyFlightCashGetMyFlightCash is an AI-powered flight compensation platform that helps passengers understand their legal rights and file claims for a flat fee. It covers EU261, UK261, Canada's APPR, and US DOT regulations. It does not constitute legal advice.# # #

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