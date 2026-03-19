Seeds Here Now Expands Elite Lineup With Three Legendary Breeders: In House Genetics, Ace Seeds, and Ripper Seeds

Seeds Here Now - The Gold Standard of Cannabis Genetics Ripper Seeds - Award-winning cannabis seed breeder from Barcelona, Spain Ace Seeds - Renowned landrace and heirloom cannabis genetics breeder In House Genetics - Boutique U.S. cannabis breeder known for legendary hybrids

Premier cannabis seed bank adds In House Genetics, Ace Seeds, and Ripper Seeds to its curated lineup of 6,000+ elite strains.

These three breeders represent the best in boutique genetics, landrace preservation, and great breeding — exactly what our customers expect.” — James Bean, Founder of Seeds Here Now

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seeds Here Now , a leading American cannabis seed bank featuring more than 6,000 strains from 100+ breeders, has officially added three powerhouse names to its roster: In House Genetics, Ace Seeds, and Ripper Seeds. This expansion gives home growers and craft cultivators in the United States even more access to proven, high-end genetics backed by fast domestic shipping and verified breeder-direct sourcing.With these three additions, Seeds Here Now continues its mission to partner only with trusted, award-winning cannabis breeders known for genetic stability, authenticity, and innovation in modern cannabis breeding.In House Genetics: Boutique Micro-Breeding, Legendary HybridsIn House Genetics is a boutique U.S. breeder celebrated for its micro-breeding approach, limited releases, and visually stunning, high-potency hybrids. Known for flagship creations like Slurricane, Dolato, Jelly Breath, Platinum, and Black Cherry Punch, the breeder focuses on distinct terpene profiles and resin-heavy flowers that stand out in both personal and commercial gardens. By adding In House Genetics, Seeds Here Now gives growers a trusted, centralized source for some of the most in-demand boutique feminized photoperiod seeds in the market.Browse In House Genetics seeds at Seeds Here Now Ace Seeds: Landrace Preservation and Heirloom ExcellenceAce Seeds is a renowned breeder dedicated to preserving, studying, and refining rare landrace and heirloom cannabis genetics from around the world. With deep roots in fieldwork across Africa, Asia, and the Americas, Ace Seeds has built a catalog around authentic regional lines, long-flowering sativas, and classic heirlooms backed by lab testing and careful stabilization. Their focus on terpene complexity, cannabinoid diversity, and environmental resilience makes Ace Seeds a go-to choice for growers seeking old-world profiles with modern performance.Shop Ace Seeds landrace cannabis seeds at Seeds Here Now: https://seedsherenow.com Ripper Seeds: Award-Winning Spanish Craft GeneticsRipper Seeds is an award-winning cannabis seed bank from Barcelona, Spain, known for its high-THC feminized strains, bold terpene expressions, and strong cup-winning pedigree. Established after years of underground cultivation and phenotype selection, Ripper Seeds has earned more than 85 international awards for standout cultivars like Zombie Kush and Sour Ripper. Growers choose Ripper Seeds for stable germination, predictable yields, and flavor-forward profiles that perform reliably in both hobby and professional environments.Explore Ripper Seeds cannabis seeds at Seeds Here Now: https://seedsherenow.com Backed by Verified Genetics and Fast USA ShippingAll three new breeders join Seeds Here Now's curated lineup of top-tier cannabis seed partners, selected for genetic stability, transparent lineage, and consistent real-world performance. Seeds Here Now works directly with breeders to ensure fresh stock, authentic packaging, and verified lineage on every pack, giving customers confidence that they are receiving genuine genetics shipped quickly and discreetly within the United States.Growers can now find In House Genetics, Ace Seeds, and Ripper Seeds alongside other trusted names on SeedsHereNow.com, with options across feminized, regular, and specialty genetics for a wide range of growing environments and skill levels.About Seeds Here NowSeeds Here Now is a premier U.S.-based cannabis seed bank offering more than 6,000 strains from over 100 breeders, with a focus on authenticity, stability, and customer service. By partnering directly with award-winning breeders from around the world, Seeds Here Now provides home growers and commercial cultivators with genuine, breeder-direct genetics, fast USA shipping, and a curated catalog designed to support successful harvests.For more information or to shop the full lineup, visit: https://SeedsHereNow.com

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