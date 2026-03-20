Kveeky Crosses 50,000 Users as AI Voiceover Platform Expands to 600+ Voices at 5x Lower Cost

From 15,000 beta users to 50,000+ in four months, the San Francisco startup adds voice cloning and enterprise clients to its affordable AI voice suite.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kveeky, a browser-based AI voiceover and scriptwriting platform, today announced that it has surpassed 50,000 registered users and 2 million voiceover generations—more than tripling its user base and nearly doubling its output volume since its December 2025 launch from beta. The growth comes as the company expands its voice library to 600+ AI voices, introduces voice cloning capabilities, and begins onboarding its first enterprise clients.The AI voice generator market is projected to grow from $4.16 billion in 2025 to $20.71 billion by 2031, according to MarketsandMarkets. As voice quality converges across providers, Kveeky is targeting the growing segment of creators, educators, and small businesses seeking professional AI voiceovers without premium pricing. The platform’s Pro plan is priced at $99.99 per year—roughly one-fifth the cost of comparable plans from leading competitors.“When we launched the platform about a year ago, we set out to prove that studio-quality AI voice doesn’t have to come with a studio-sized budget,” said a Kveeky spokesperson. “Four months later, 50,000 users and 2 million voiceovers tell us the market was ready for this.”Since the December launch, Kveeky has expanded its voice library from 500+ to 600+ AI voices spanning more than 200 languages and dialects. The platform has also introduced voice cloning, enabling users to create custom synthetic voices for brand-consistent content production. More than 5,500 users have converted to paid plans, and the company has begun onboarding enterprise clients seeking scalable voiceover solutions for internal training and marketing workflows.Kveeky’s core differentiator remains its end-to-end workflow: users enter a topic, the platform generates a voice-ready script using AI, and then produces a finished voiceover—all in a single browser session. This approach combines capabilities that typically require separate tools for scriptwriting, editing, and voice synthesis. Beta users reported saving up to 90% of the time they previously spent on manual scripting and recording.“The biggest friction in content creation isn’t finding a good voice—it’s writing the script,” the spokesperson added. “By handling both steps in one workflow, we’re removing the bottleneck that slows down creators at every level.”The platform operates under a minimum-retention data policy: no scripts, prompts, or generated audio files are stored after download. Kveeky is GDPR and CCPA compliant, with security infrastructure powered by Cloudflare and payment processing through Stripe. A free plan is available with no credit card required.Looking ahead, the company plans to introduce auto-subtitling, emotion-controlled voice delivery, and expanded enterprise features in the coming months.About KveekyKveeky is an AI-powered voiceover and scriptwriting platform headquartered in San Francisco, CA. The platform enables users to generate studio-quality narration by entering a topic and receiving both an AI-written script and a finished voiceover in seconds. With 600+ AI voices across 200+ languages, over 50,000 users, and 2 million voiceovers generated, Kveeky serves content creators, educators, marketers, and enterprise teams. Plans start at $7.50 per month. The platform is GDPR and CCPA compliant.For more information, visit kveeky.com.Try real-like AI voices: https://kveeky.com/ai-voices Media Contact:

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