NFEC Declares Launch of an Affiliate Council in Connecticut, the Connecticut Financial Educators Council
Launching the Connecticut chapter gives us the opportunity to reach individuals and organizations across the state with initiatives designed to promote economic empowerment.”BRIDGEPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Financial Educators Council® (NFEC) is pleased to announce the launch of the Connecticut Financial Educators Council℠ (CTFEC), its Connecticut-based affiliate dedicated to promoting economic empowerment initiatives across the Constitution State.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
The CTFEC will operate around three primary objectives: 1) making high-quality financial education resources widely accessible to Connecticuters through sustainable delivery methods; 2) increasing awareness and support for financial education as a driver of economic empowerment; and 3) developing collaborative partnerships that help bring financial education programs to communities and ensure their continued success.
To help guide its work, the council has assembled an accomplished Advisory Board that contributes valuable professional expertise and leadership. Board members play an important role in supporting the CTFEC’s mission to generate meaningful and lasting social impact. Current Connecticut Financial Educators Council Advisory Board members include:
Daniel Bley, MBA, Founding Member of the Connecticut Financial Educators Council – Daniel Bley is a retired Connecticut banking executive whose prior career started at ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and advanced through positions as Managing Director for Royal Bank of Scotland and Chief Risk Officer for Webster Bank. At Webster he managed a team of 200+ and helped the bank scale from $18 billion to $80 billion in assets, building frameworks for consumer banking, commercial banking, wealth management, and financial technology businesses. After retiring in 2025, he has assumed a role as Senior Advisor to the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America (MBCA), where he helps build peer networks and shares information related to risk management. Bley also joined advisory and investment firm Klaros Group as a Senior Advisor, focusing on mid-sized banks navigating growth, innovation, and increased complexity, especially in fintech. In addition, he volunteers on the Advisory Board to the University of Connecticut Masters in Risk Management Program and the Board of Directors of Junior Achievement of New York.
Terraine Patman, APFISM, CFEI®, CFLP, Founding Member of the Connecticut Financial Educators Council – Terraine Patman is Founder and Executive Director of Cash Money Matters Academy (CMMA), a mission-driven social initiative delivering financial education programming across Connecticut to help individuals build financial competency. She entered the financial wellness field over 15 years ago, inspired by her own financial struggles to help others. Patman’s current vision is to give young people access to money management resources at an early age, thereby helping to close wealth gaps and move next generations toward greater financial security. She also helps individuals become first-time homebuyers, teaching the importance of a good credit score and the value of compound interest to start the journey toward generational wealth. In addition to being a Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI®), Terraine is also a Certified Financial Health Counselor and a member of the National Association of Certified Credit Counselors.
Bley and Patman are supported by regional board members including:
Kristina Ickes, MBA, BA, and CFEI®, a government and finance executive in New Hampshire with over two decades of experience in community financial education, is a keynote speaker and panelist on financial literacy and planning.
Ben Liff, MFA, has 20 years of experience in university and secondary school education. His work in Maine focuses on helping families evaluate educational options and design strategies to approach education in a way that supports their values and goals.
Together, the Advisory Board and regional members will lead efforts to strengthen financial education standards, expand community programming, and encourage long-term financial progress throughout Connecticut.
NFEC CEO Vince Shorb said, “We’re thrilled to introduce our Connecticut affiliate organization. Launching this chapter gives us the opportunity to reach individuals and organizations across the state with initiatives designed to promote economic empowerment.” He added, “We appreciate the guidance of our advisory board, patrons, and partners as we work to create programs that improve financial wellness across Connecticut.”
The Connecticut Financial Educators Council is the Connecticut-based chapter of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation dedicated to achieving measurable social impact. NFEC provides financial education advocates, instructors, and organizations with research-informed training, certification programs, and ready-made resources that support financial wellness initiatives in communities, states, and across the country.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+ + + + + + +1 702-620-3059
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.