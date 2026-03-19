Ellis Horticulture Expands Horticulture-Led Garden Care Across North Yorkshire

HARROGATE, NORTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ellis Horticulture , a North Yorkshire-based garden care business, is continuing to expand its horticulture-led services across Harrogate, Ripon, Pateley Bridge and surrounding rural areas.Founded and led by local gardener Cameron Ellis, the business focuses on long-term plant health and consistent garden care, offering an alternative to more surface-level maintenance approaches. Services include garden maintenance in Harrogate , hedge cutting, fruit tree pruning, garden clearance and planting, as well as ongoing care for larger rural gardens and estates.With increasing demand for reliable and knowledgeable garden services in North Yorkshire, Ellis Horticulture has built a growing client base across both residential properties and larger rural plots. The business supports gardens of all sizes, from smaller private spaces to estate-style grounds requiring structured, seasonal care.“We take a horticultural approach to garden care,” said Cameron Ellis, founder of Ellis Horticulture. “That means focusing on how plants grow and respond over time, not just how a garden looks on the day. It’s about maintaining healthy, balanced outdoor spaces that continue to improve with proper care.”In addition to routine garden maintenance, the business provides specialist pruning for shrubs, hedges and fruit trees, as well as garden renovation and restoration work for neglected or overgrown outdoor spaces. Planting and garden design services are also available, with an emphasis on practical, plant-led solutions suited to local conditions.Operating across Harrogate, Ripon, Pateley Bridge and surrounding villages, Ellis Horticulture continues to support homeowners, second property owners and rural clients looking for consistent and professional garden care.As interest in outdoor spaces continues to grow, the business highlights the importance of regular maintenance, seasonal care and informed horticultural practices in achieving long-term results.

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