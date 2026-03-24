Manhattan Boutique Real Estate and Global Realty Co: A Two-City Complementary Partnership Built for How Clients Live Now

Today’s clients are making decisions in chapters. NYC is the anchor for business, culture, opportunity, and connection—while Florida is a complementary chapter for lifestyle and strategic planning.” — Joan Brothers, Founder & President of Manhattan Boutique Real Estate

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era when “home” is increasingly defined by flexibility, mobility, and lifestyle, Manhattan Boutique Real Estate (MBRE) and Global Realty Co have aligned to serve a growing client reality: life and business flowing between New York and Florida.Led by Joan Brothers in New York and Paola Soto in Florida, the two firms share a global outlook and a distinctly personal approach—one centered on relationships, discretion, and long-term guidance rather than one-off transactions.Joan Brothers, is strengthening its international engagement following recent strategic meetings connected to the World Economic Forum in Davos. At Davos, Brothers advanced MBRE’s mission of combining high-touch real estate advisory with global relationship-building.“Today’s clients are making decisions in chapters,” said Joan Brothers, Founder & President of Manhattan Boutique Real Estate. “New York may remain the anchor for work, culture, and connection, while Florida becomes the next strategic and lifestyle chapter. This partnership is about creating continuity—so clients feel supported, understood, and expertly advised in both markets.”Paola Soto, Founder of Global Realty Co, echoed the sentiment: “Clients don’t want to start over every time they cross a state line. They want a trusted circle—advisors who communicate, collaborate, and deliver an elevated experience. That’s exactly what this relationship is designed to do.”The New York-to-Florida Pattern—In Real LifeA recent client journey illustrates the shift: after selling an apartment in New York City, the client chose to rent in Miami for six months—a measured way to explore neighborhoods and calibrate priorities. With aligned guidance and market insight across both states, the client ultimately purchased in West Palm Beach, turning a complex transition into a streamlined, confident move.A Shared Standard of ServiceTogether, MBRE and Global Realty Co will support clients who are:• Selling in New York while exploring Florida through short-term rentals• Expanding a footprint across multiple cities for lifestyle and long-range planning• Seeking coordinated representation for buying, selling, and leasing across markets• Prioritizing high-touch service, privacy, and strategy in fast-moving environmentsAbout Manhattan Boutique Real EstateManhattan Boutique Real Estate is a New York City–based boutique brokerage and advisory firm known for high-touch service, deep Manhattan expertise, and globally connected relationships.As part of this work, MBRE continues to deepen relationships with trusted local advisors to ensure clients receive seamless support and informed real estate representation—especially in high-demand, time-sensitive markets.MBRE’s global approach reflects its signature model: curated introductions, discreet deal-making, and long-term relationship stewardship—supported by the firm’s core belief: We are all about our clients.

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