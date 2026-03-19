Travel Advisory: Lane Closures, Detour Planned for I-95 South at Route 10 in Cranston for Overnight Bridge Construction

Beginning Sunday night, March 22, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin lane closures and short detours for a section of I-95 South in Cranston for the installation of new steel beams spanning the highway.

The work will span approximately two weeks, on Sunday-Thursday nights between 9 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. The schedule for each night is as follows:

• 9 p.m. to midnight: Drivers on I-95 South approaching Exit 33 (Route 10) will have lane closures while RIDOT prepares to install the beams.

• Midnight to 4:30 a.m.: All lanes of I-95 South at this location will be closed for the beam installation. Traffic will be detoured onto Route 10 North (Exit 33B). The detour then uses Exit 2A for Reservoir Avenue. At the end of the ramp, drivers will turn right onto Route 2 South, then take the next left to get onto Route 10 South which provides access to a ramp to return to I-95 South. The travel time for the detour is approximately four minutes.

The beams are for new bridges RIDOT is building as part of a redesign of the I-95/Route 10 interchange, one of the main features of the I-95 15 Bridges project. The project is removing 15 bridges from the state's backlog of poor and fair to poor condition bridges along I-95 and Route 10 between Providence and Warwick. Nine of the 15 bridges are structurally deficient. Three are rated among the top five most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Rhode Island. More details are available at www.ridot.net/The-I-95-15.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The I-95 15 Bridges project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.