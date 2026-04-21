NFEC Launches a New State Chapter in Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Financial Educators Council
The WIFEC launch crystallizes our operational strategy in Wisconsin. We are driving systemic economic empowerment by delivering the robust resources required for true financial independence.”MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Financial Educators Council® (NFEC) proudly announces the introduction of the Wisconsin Financial Educators Council℠ (WIFEC), its newly formed state chapter serving Wisconsin. The WIFEC will focus on advancing economic empowerment initiatives while promoting sustainable improvements in financial well-being for individuals, families, and communities across the state.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
The council’s objectives are guided by three key priorities: 1) expanding access to high-quality financial education resources across Wisconsin through sustainable delivery models; 2) raising awareness and building support for financial education as an essential component of economic empowerment; and 3) strengthening partnerships that help deliver and sustain financial education programming at the community level.
The WIFEC has brought together a distinguished Advisory Board to offer professional expertise and strategic guidance. Board members support the council’s leadership as it works to achieve broad and meaningful social impact. Current Wisconsin Financial Educators Council Advisory Board members include:
Marina Moths, BBA, Founding Member of the Wisconsin Financial Educators Council – originally from El Salvador, Marina Moths had to work her way through university – starting as a bank teller. She holds Wisconsin Life and Health Insurance and FINRA Series 63 and 6 Licenses. Her finance career has spanned various roles including Personal and Business Banker at JP Morgan Chase, Retirement Education Consultant at BMO, and Director of Retirement Education at OneAmerica. Currently Moths is Vice President of Financial Wellness at Spectrum Investment Advisors, Inc, managing a team of educators who provide comprehensive financial and retirement planning services for individuals and businesses. She also been a community volunteer for HPGM and currently serves as a Student Mentor for SecureFutures, helping high school students understand budgeting and finances before they enter the workforce.
Talaya Scott, MSA, DBA, Founding Member of the Wisconsin Financial Educators Council – Talaya Scott possesses a wealth of education and experience in accounting, higher education, fintech, and community leadership. She is Co-Founder and COO of SaveCircle, an employer-sponsored group savings benefit and personal finance platform, leading their operational strategy and product execution functions. She is Accounting Professor at Milwaukee Area Technical College and Concordia University-Wisconsin and a current doctoral candidate in Business Administration. A sought-after public speaker, Scott has been featured on the Money Sense, MoneyGeek, and Eloma podcasts and is author of the 2019 book So I Graduated, Now What Do I Do?, an entertaining take on real-life financial concepts. She previously served for eight years in Military Finance in the U.S. Air Force. She also supports community groups to build sustainable financial wellness programs, advocates for family-centered financial education, and promotes policy to advance school financial education mandates.
They are supported by regional board members including:
Brandon Biddles, MBA, PMP®, Michigan – financial strategist and market researcher with experience in banking, tax consulting, personal finance, and investment education; Founder of Biddles Group, a consulting firm dedicated to advancing financial wellness through education, strategy, and innovation.
Mark Dunaway, BS, Ohio – retired global business consultant for Accenture; guest lecturer in high school and university personal finance classes; sponsor of the Dean’s Scholarship in the Illinois State University College of Business; volunteer with Boys and Girls Club, CityLink, and Golden Endings.
Working collaboratively, the board and regional members will help advance initiatives that improve financial education standards, support community-level implementation, and inspire lasting improvements in financial capability across Wisconsin.
NFEC CEO Vince Shorb commented, “We’re very excited to establish our Wisconsin affiliate chapter. Launching this organization creates opportunities to collaborate with individuals and organizations throughout the state to promote economic empowerment.” He added, “We extend our sincere thanks to our advisory board members, patrons, and partners for helping develop programs that enhance financial wellness among Wisconsinites.”
As part of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), the Wisconsin Financial Educators Council is connected to an internationally recognized, IACET-accredited organization and Certified B Corporation. NFEC offers robust training, curriculum solutions, and structured implementation models that enable educators and community leaders to provide effective, results-driven financial education programming.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
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