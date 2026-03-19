Quantum Orbit Labs Showcases Latest Innovations at Beauty Düsseldorf 2026

Quantum Orbit Labs Takes Center Stage at Beauty Düsseldorf in Germany

PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum Orbit Labs , a technology pioneer merging artificial intelligence and quantum sensor technology with dermatological science, has officially arrived at Beauty Düsseldorf 2026 . From March 20 to 22, the company is showcasing its groundbreaking Longos Sense ecosystem, an innovation designed to bring a professional clinical skincare experience into the palm of the hand.As the global beauty industry moves toward data-driven and hyper-personalized solutions, Quantum Orbit Labs is bridging the gap between advanced physics and consumer wellness. Visitors at the trade fair will have the first-hand opportunity to experience how the "AI Skin Health System" utilizes quantum dots and AI analysis to decode skin health in real-time.Longos Sense: Five Professional Technologies in One Intelligent DeviceThe flagship Longos Sense device integrates five clinical-grade technologies into a sleek, portable format:Quantum Dot (QLED) Sensors: Detects invisible changes in moisture, collagen density, and pigmentation within seconds.Radio Frequency (RF): Stimulates collagen production to tighten and rejuvenate the skin.Multi-Wavelength LED Therapy: Features Red, Blue, and QLED wavelengths to support skin regeneration and anti-acne care.Ultrasonic Vibration: Enhances the absorption of serums into the deeper layers of the dermis.Thermal Cycling: Optimizes pore management and refreshes the complexion through controlled heating and cooling."Beauty Düsseldorf is the ideal platform to share our vision with the global professional community," said İsmail Safa Turan, CEO of Quantum Orbit Labs. "Our goal is to empower every individual to understand their skin with the precision of an expert. With Longos Sense, we are evolving skincare from a routine into a data-backed precision science."Quantum Orbit Labs invites all attendees, international distributors, and media representatives to explore the next frontier of professional beauty technology.About Quantum Orbit LabsQuantum Orbit Labs is an innovation leader developing high-performance solutions in AI, quantum sensors, and advanced imaging materials. With operations in Istanbul and Berlin, the company applies cutting-edge sensor technology to industries ranging from healthcare to consumer electronics, aiming to bring "vision beyond the human eye" into everyday life.Media Contact:Website: https://quantumorbitlabs.com Email: info@quantumorbitlabs.comLocation: Beauty Düsseldorf, Germany

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