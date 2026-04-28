NFEC Launches a Virginia Branch, the Virginia Financial Educators Council
The VAFEC expansion anchors our strategic vision in Virginia. We are providing the essential financial literacy architecture to build formidable economic independence statewide.”VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Financial Educators Council® (NFEC) is proud to announce the establishment of the Virginia Financial Educators Council℠ (VAFEC), its official Virginia affiliate dedicated to expanding economic empowerment initiatives across the state.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
The VAFEC’s mission is built upon three strategic pillars: 1) expanding access to high-quality financial education resources for residents of Virginia through sustainable models; 2) promoting awareness and support for financial education as a cornerstone of economic empowerment; and 3) cultivating strong partnerships that help implement and maintain financial education programming within communities.
To help guide these initiatives, the council has assembled a distinguished Advisory Board that provides expertise and professional insight. Board members play a critical role in supporting the organization’s leadership and advancing its mission to create meaningful social impact. Current Virginia Financial Educators Council Advisory Board members include:
Ramona Jones, BBA, MS, PMP, Founding Member of the Virginia Financial Educators Council – Jones is a U.S. Navy Veteran who retired after 21 years of dedicated service. She holds a Certificate in Financial Planning from Liberty University; and Project Management Professional (PMP) certification from the Project Management Institute. Ramona is a “How Money Works” Educator through “Wealthwave”; a licensed insurance agent for the states of VA, FL, SC, and GA; and a Notary Official for the state of Virginia. She gained a deep understanding of financial systems through business relationships with the three credit bureaus, management of million-dollar budgets, facilitating various financial consortiums, and developing financial management processes for several agencies. In 2023 she founded Jeunibe Financial Advisory, an enterprise that specializes in holistic planning strategies and tailored financial solutions for individuals and their families.
She is supported by regional board members including:
Nakiea Cook, MBA, CFEI®, New York – Founder/Principal Consultant, NC Accounting & Consulting Solutions. Her work focuses on financial education and systems-based financial leadership for nonprofits, small businesses, and community organizations.
Barry Feigenbaum, MBA, CFEI®, CFP®, New Jersey – Retired banker; Owner of Feigenbaum Associates, providing financial education to various audiences – primarily corporate clients educating employee groups in retirement planning or lifetime savings.
Autumn Green, MEd, Delaware – graduate of the Goldman Sachs Black in Business Program; member, Pete DuPont Freedom Foundation E3 Program; Founder of My Stewardship Journey, a financial leadership development company for early- to mid-career professionals.
Together, the board and regional members will lead initiatives designed to strengthen financial education standards, support local program development, and encourage lasting financial progress throughout Virginia communities.
NFEC CEO Vince Shorb noted, “We’re excited to launch our Virginia affiliate organization. This chapter presents a valuable opportunity to engage organizations and individuals across the state in initiatives that advance economic empowerment.” He added, “We thank our advisory board, patrons, and partners for their support in developing programs that help improve financial wellness for Virginians.”
The Virginia Financial Educators Council is part of the broader network of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an internationally recognized organization accredited by IACET and designated as a Certified B Corporation. NFEC provides educators and community leaders with in-depth training, educational curriculum, and implementation frameworks that support the delivery of effective financial education programs with measurable outcomes.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
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