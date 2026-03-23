Pontosense & Hokkai Choseikai Launch Privacy-Preserving Sensing Project in Kitahiroshima City

KITAHIROSHIMA, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN, March 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pontosense Inc., a company specializing in privacy-preserving wireless sensing technology, today announced the launch of a demonstration project with Hokkai Choseikai Social Welfare Corporation at the Community Support Center Tomoni in Kitahiroshima City, Hokkaido.

This project is being conducted under Scrum Ventures’ HFX program, which promotes collaboration between global technology companies and local communities in Japan. Kitahiroshima City participates in the program and supports the initiative through coordination and collaboration.

The project will introduce Pontosense’s wireless sensing technology, which detects human motion and safety-related events without the use of cameras or microphones, thereby preserving personal privacy.

In this demonstration, the system will be deployed to support the monitoring of older adults living independently, with the aim of evaluating its effectiveness in enhancing safety and enabling remote awareness for families, while maintaining dignity and privacy.

Japan is experiencing a continued increase in its aging population, and local communities are exploring new approaches to support aging in place while addressing caregiving workforce constraints. This project seeks to assess how sensing technology can complement existing care frameworks and contribute to safer living environments in both residential and community settings.

“We are honored to collaborate with Hokkai Choseikai Social Welfare Corporation through the HFX program,” said Travis Peterson, Chief Commercial Officer of Pontosense. “Through this initiative, we aim to contribute to solutions that support both independence and safety for older adults.”

The system is designed for ease of installation and is suitable for deployment across private homes, care facilities, and community-based support centers.

Installation at the Community Support Center Tomoni was completed on February 25, 2026. A final report summarizing the outcomes of the approximately three-month demonstration period will be prepared upon completion of the project.

About Community Support Center Tomoni

Community Support Center Tomoni is a local facility in Kitahiroshima City that provides consultation and support services for older residents and their families, working with healthcare providers and community organizations.

About Hokkai Choseikai Social Welfare Corporation

Hokkai Choseikai is a social welfare corporation engaged in the provision of care and support services for older adults in the Hokkaido region.

About Scrum Ventures

Scrum Ventures is a global venture capital firm based in San Francisco and Tokyo that invests in early-stage technology companies and supports collaboration between startups and large corporations through innovation programs and strategic partnerships.

About Pontosense

Pontosense develops privacy-preserving wireless sensing technology that detects human motion, presence, and vital signs without cameras or microphones. The technology supports applications including aging-in-place monitoring, fall detection, telehealth insights, and safety systems.

For information about Pontosense, please visit: https://www.pontosense.com



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