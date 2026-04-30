NFEC Launches a State Chapter Organization in New Hampshire – The New Hampshire Financial Educators Council
Instituting the NHFEC accelerates our mission in New Hampshire. We are providing the strategic educational frameworks necessary to construct resilient local economies and independent futures.”MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Financial Educators Council® (NFEC) proudly unveils the New Hampshire Financial Educators Council℠ (NHFEC), its newest state-level affiliate dedicated to advancing financial education and economic empowerment initiatives across New Hampshire.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
The NHFEC’s work centers around three primary goals: 1) ensuring that high-quality financial education resources are broadly accessible to residents throughout the state using sustainable models; 2) increasing awareness and encouraging support for financial education as a key driver of economic empowerment; and 3) establishing strong partnerships that help deploy and sustain financial education programming within communities.
To guide its mission, the NHFEC has convened an accomplished Advisory Board that contributes professional expertise and leadership. These individuals support the council’s leadership team in pursuing initiatives that create meaningful and lasting social impact. Current New Hampshire Financial Educators Council Advisory Board members include:
Kristina Ickes, MBA, BA, and CFEI®, Founding Member of the New Hampshire Financial Educators Council – Ickes is a government and finance executive with over 20 years of experience in public policy, capital markets, and community financial education; she is a keynote speaker and panelist on financial literacy and planning. Her work focuses on driving evolution in systems and processes, influencing policy, and shaping the future for both individuals and companies. She has worked as Senior Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch, Executive Director at Weatherhelm Capital Management, and Long-Term Care Programs Administrator for the New Hampshire State Department of Health and Human Services. In addition, Kristina has volunteered as Treasurer of the University of Massachusetts, Lowell Alumni Association; Vice President and Treasurer of the Hillsborough County Guild; and Trustee of the New Hampshire Children’s Trust. In the past she served as an elected School Board member and Chair/Vice Chair of NH SAU 15. She currently sits on the Steering Committee of the New Hampshire Job Creators Network.
She is supported by regional board members including:
Ben Liff, MFA, Maine – Ben has 20 years of experience in university and secondary school education. Liff’s work in Maine focuses on helping families evaluate educational options and design strategies to approach education in a way that supports their values and goals.
Sarah Morrissey, M.Ed., Massachusetts – Morrissey is currently pursuing a doctorate in Education. She is a lead educator and systems strategist with 20+ years of experience in education, organization, and leadership. Sarah works to help Massachusetts communities improve financial confidence, decision-making, and resilience.
Terraine Patman, APFISM, CFEI®, CFLP, Connecticut – Founder and Executive Director of Cash Money Matters Academy (CMMA), Patman delivers results-driven financial education programming across Connecticut to help individuals build financial competency.
In collaboration with regional members, the Advisory Board will support efforts to improve financial education standards, strengthen community-level implementation, and inspire positive financial change across New Hampshire.
NFEC CEO Vince Shorb said, “We’re thrilled to introduce our New Hampshire affiliate organization. Launching this chapter enables us to connect with partners across the state and expand initiatives that encourage economic empowerment.” He added, “We extend our appreciation to our advisory board members, patrons, and partners for helping us develop programs that support financial wellness throughout New Hampshire.”
Operating under the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), the New Hampshire Financial Educators Council is part of a broader movement to advance excellence in financial education. NFEC, a Certified B Corporation and IACET Accredited Provider, supports educators and advocates through professional certifications, policy leadership, and evidence-based initiatives that aim to improve financial literacy and encourage long-term financial well-being.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
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