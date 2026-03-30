Wound Care Advantage Addresses Growing Trend of Fragmented Wound Care Management Across Hospital Systems

Nation's largest wound care consultancy advocates for a unified network approach to hospital-based wound center management.

Most networks treat wound care as a hospital-by-hospital problem ... Nobody has a unified picture of what's working, what's not, and where the revenue opportunities are.” — Mike Comer, CEO of Wound Care Advantage.

SIERRA MADRE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As hospital networks face intensifying pressure to find new revenue and reduce operational waste, wound care programs within existing hospital networks are often an underutilized service line. Wound care programs across the country are being managed in silos, with different vendors, different standards, and no consolidated view of performance, costing health systems millions in lost revenue, preventable denials, and missed downstream utilization.Wound Care Advantage ( WCA ), the nation's largest wound care consulting company with over two decades of experience supporting hospital-based wound centers, is highlighting the operational and financial advantages of a coordinated, network-wide approach to wound center management."Most networks treat wound care as a hospital-by-hospital problem," said Mike Comer, CEO and Founder of Wound Care Advantage. "One site has a management company. Another is running in-house with no support. A third is barely functioning. Nobody has a unified picture of what's working, what's not, and where the revenue opportunities are. You'd never run a company that way, and you shouldn't run a wound center network that way either."In response to this trend, WCA has developed a network-level support model that provides hospital networks with consolidated operational, clinical, and financial oversight across every wound center in their system. This replaces the fragmented management company approach with a single partner aligned to the network's goals. The model delivers real-time visibility into healing outcomes, denial rates, volume trends, and financial performance across all sites.When wound centers operate as a coordinated network, hospital systems gain negotiating leverage with payers, drive downstream surgical and procedural volume, improve patient satisfaction, and catch vascular and diabetic complications before they escalate into costly acute episodes.Comer added, "The data consistently shows that fragmented wound care management leaves significant revenue and outcomes improvements on the table."About Wound Care AdvantageWound Care Advantage (WCA) is the nation's leading wound center consultancy, helping hospital networks optimize clinical outcomes, compliance, and profitability across their wound care and hyperbaric medicine programs. Founded 24 years ago on the mission that every community deserves access to advanced wound care and hyperbaric medicine, WCA has partnered with over 200 wound centers nationwide. Learn more at thewca.com.

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