NFEC Announces Establishment of State-level Affiliate Organization in Missouri
Initiating the MOFEC establishes a powerful engine for economic mobility in Missouri. We are delivering the financial literacy frameworks required to build generational wealth.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Financial Educators Council® (NFEC) is pleased to announce the creation of its Missouri chapter, the Missouri Financial Educators Council℠ (MOFEC). This new affiliate will focus on expanding economic empowerment efforts across the state while supporting long-term, scalable improvements in financial well-being for residents and communities.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
The MOFEC has organized its mission around three central pillars: 1) making high-quality financial education resources widely accessible to Missourians through sustainable delivery approaches; 2) increasing awareness and public support for financial education as a critical element of economic empowerment; and 3) building collaborative relationships that help bring financial education programming to communities and ensure its continued success.
The council has assembled a respected Advisory Board to provide strategic direction and professional expertise. Board members offer valuable guidance as the organization works toward achieving meaningful social impact. Current Missouri Financial Educators Council Advisory Board members include:
Gwendolyn Taylor, BS, MS, Founding Member of the Missouri Financial Educators Council – Gwendolyn Taylor is an author, trailblazer, entrepreneur, ordained minister, and motivational speaker. She and her husband co-own J & J Fashions and Accessories in St. Louis. Her prior career included being Manager of Provider Network for Home State Health and Manager of Business Operations and Configuration for Centene. A lifelong entrepreneur, Taylor has pioneered multiple business ventures including authoring her first book, Thy Maker Is Thy Husband, and serving as Executive Producer of the hit gospel stage play “A House Divided.” Gwendolyn invented “Flip That House,” a fun family board game that also educates about real estate investing. Flip That House is being used as an educational resource in elementary and high schools; and in entrepreneurship and after-school enrichment programs. Taylor also is Founder and CEO of Flip That House The Board Game University, one of the nation’s most interactive experiential learning platforms for teaching financial wellness.
Taylor is supported by regional board members including:
Tracee Adams, BS, CFEI®, Kansas – holds State of Kansas Agent Licenses in Accident Insurance, Health Insurance, and Life Insurance; FINRA Securities Licenses 65, 63, 7, and 6; Founder and CEO of wealth management and investment firm Hawthorn Capital, LLC in Wichita.
Fátima Pérez-Luthi, BBA, CFEI®, Kansas – nearly a decade of experience in financial industry fields including banking, credit analysis, underwriting, consumer and real estate lending, leadership, and coaching/consulting; Founder and CEO of The Grind Coaching & Consulting.
Working together, the board and regional members will guide initiatives designed to enhance financial education standards, promote local program adoption, and create lasting positive change across Missouri communities.
NFEC CEO Vince Shorb commented, “We’re very excited about launching our Missouri affiliate chapter. Establishing this organization provides new opportunities to reach individuals and organizations across the state with initiatives that advance economic empowerment.” He added, “We are grateful to our advisory board members, patrons, and partners for helping build programs that promote lasting financial wellness for Missourians.”
As a state chapter of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), the Missouri Financial Educators Council supports efforts to strengthen financial education across the region. NFEC, an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation, provides research-driven training, certification opportunities, and turnkey tools that enable advocates, educators, and organizations to promote financial wellness locally, statewide, and nationwide.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
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