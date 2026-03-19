Artist Fran White Brings ‘Tree Travelling’ Exhibition and Slow Stitching Experience to historic Rye, East Sussex

French Tree No.7

Roche Gallery, Rye, East Sussex — 26 March to 12 April 2026

Set within the characterful Roche Gallery on Rye’s High Street, the exhibition provides the perfect setting for an unhurried cultural escape.” — Pure Arts Group

RYE, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This spring, the historic town of Rye will play host to a deeply atmospheric and immersive exhibition by artist Fran White. Tree Travelling: A Journey Through Time and Life as a Painter and Weaver opens at the beautiful Roche Gallery, inviting visitors to step into a world shaped by trees, time and the quiet poetry of making.

Delivered as part of Pure Fine Arts annual Easter group show, this thoughtful exhibition brings together painting, weaving, stitch and mixed-media works that trace her evolving relationship with landscape and memory. Rooted in a fascination with nature and trees, this exhibition beautifully weaves together themes of heritage and creative exploration through a stunning collection of paintings and textile works, alongside sketch books, portfolio and artists book for further insight.

The exhibition offers more than a collection of artworks — it opens a window into the very essence of what it means to be an artist. Visitors will encounter developmental pieces alongside resolved works, revealing the slow unfolding of ideas across paint and thread. The gallery space becomes a contemplative environment where texture, mark-making and woven surfaces echo the rhythms of nature and the passage of the seasons.

Set within the characterful Roche Gallery on Rye’s High Street, the exhibition provides the perfect setting for an unhurried cultural escape. Whether visitors are art lovers, textile enthusiasts, or simply seeking inspiration in a beautiful coastal town, Tree Travelling offers a restorative and reflective experience.

Slow and Gentle Sewing Day

As part of the exhibition programme, Fran White will also host one of her popular Slow and Gentle Sewing Day’s on 27 March. Limited to just eight participants, this intimate workshop invites attendees to embrace mindful hand stitching as a meditative and creative practice. Echoing the exhibition’s themes of patience, growth and connection, this event promises a nurturing space to slow down, stitch and reflect.

Booking link can be found at https://www.franwhiteart.com/calendar/solo-exhibition-rye

Booking via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/slow-and-gentle-stitching-with-fran-white-tickets-1982979954424?aff=oddtdtcreator

Exhibition Details

Tree Travelling: A Journey Through Time and Life as a Painter and Weaver

Roche Gallery, High Street, Rye 26 March – 12 April 2026 Sunday–Wednesday 10am–4pm | Friday & Saturday 10am–5pm (Closed Thursdays and Easter Sunday)

Workshop places are limited and advance booking is recommended via franwhiteart.com.

For those drawn to landscape, materiality and the quiet power of trees, Fran White’s Tree Travelling offers a moving and immersive encounter — a chance to pause, look closely, and reconnect with the enduring rhythms of the natural world.

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