Kendra Hall Draws National Leaders to Philadelphia for Sold-Out Awards Weekend During Women’s History Month

80+ leaders traveled nationwide for a sold-out awards weekend in Philadelphia, bringing together voices across sectors

This weekend reflects what happens when people from across the country come together with a shared commitment to service, impact, and community.” — Kendra Hall

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 80 supporters traveled nationwide to Philadelphia as Kendra Hall hosted the sold-out Women’s Empowerment Awards Weekend during Women’s History Month, bringing together women leaders, youth changemakers, and male allies whose work is shaping communities.The two-day event convened voices across public service, entrepreneurship, education, nonprofit leadership, and community advocacy.Kendra Hall’s work extends beyond the gala through Jewelz Foundation Inc., where she leads youth development programming focused on social-emotional learning, entrepreneurship training, and community-based leadership initiatives. Through the Dream More Teen Summit and related programming, youth participate in structured workshops centered on emotional awareness, decision-making, communication, and venture building, supported by licensed mental health and behavioral health professionals.Attendees traveled from Arizona, North Carolina, Illinois, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and additional regions, reflecting the national reach of the event.The weekend opened March 6 with a private pre-gala experience welcoming honorees and guests. The evening featured music by DJ Big Brooklyn and curated offerings by Queen Motha’s Delights LLC.On March 7, the celebration continued with the Women’s Empowerment & Awards Brunch Gala aboard the historic Moshulu along Philadelphia’s waterfront.Guests enjoyed a plated brunch overlooking the Delaware River as honoree and violinist Laticia Lewis and internationally recognized saxophonist Irwin Hall delivered live musical performances.The awards program was hosted by Charm Love.The celebration recognized individuals whose work spans public service, education, entrepreneurship, wellness advocacy, and nonprofit leadership across the United States.Women honorees included:The Honorable Gina H. CurryAndrea Berlin SchwartzDr. Anana Phifer-DerilhommeBrittany Jones-MinorBrittany PassionCarolina Lorenzo-LópezDr. Donnette P. GreenDr. Jamalynn LewisDr. La Toya MasonDr. Sathya Callender-WilsonErica Lindsey ChaseFay MomoKresence GreenwoodLaticia LewisMichelle LovettNancy VickersPastor Freudeline St. JeanShakima BrownShaní JohnsonSheila MartinezDuring the ceremony, Pennsylvania State Representative Gina H. Curry received the Global Civic Impact Award in recognition of her leadership advancing educational equity, maternal health advocacy, and community empowerment.Youth leadership honorees included:Sidney BradshawMadison-Elle PerkinsOlivia GiermanMale ally honorees included:LaVonte Stewart Sr.Detective Errol McCalla Jr.Roland Kennedy Jr.Rizzo King Kongin“This weekend reflects what happens when people from across the country come together with a shared commitment to service, impact, and community,” said founder Kendra Hall.Official event photography was captured by Todd of The Devious Gentleman, documenting the honorees and defining moments of the weekend.The event also highlighted the mission of Jewelz Foundation Inc., which advances youth leadership development, emotional wellness support, and mentorship through initiatives including the Dream More Teen Summit.The weekend builds on continued growth in national engagement, attendance, and cross-sector collaboration.

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