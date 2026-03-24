Better Path Homes Strengthens Charlotte Base and Expands Services Across the Triad

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Better Path Homes is expanding in Charlotte and the Triad to give more homeowners a fast, predictable way to sell their house.

We’re investing in people – both our employees and the homeowners who trust us during some of life’s most challenging moments,” — Zachary Betters

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most people don’t call a home-buying company because things are going well. They call because something has changed: a job loss, a divorce, an inherited house they don’t know what to do with, a property that needs more work than they can afford. Better Path Homes was built for exactly those moments. And as those moments are happening in more places across North Carolina, the company is growing to meet that demand.Better Path Homes has announced it is deepening its operations in Charlotte while launching services across the Triad – Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point – adding roles in acquisitions, customer support, and field operations as it goes.“Our growth in North Carolina is driven by one priority: helping more homeowners find a clear path forward,” said Zachary Betters, CEO of Better Path Homes. “Charlotte will always be our home base. Strengthening our team here is what makes it possible to show up properly everywhere else.”The company has been buying homes directly from Charlotte-area homeowners for over a decade. The model is straightforward: no listings, no open houses, no waiting to see if an offer comes in. Better Path Homes makes a cash offer, covers closing costs, and lets the seller choose the timeline, anywhere from a week to several months out, depending on what they need.What’s changed is geography. Statewide, more homeowners are navigating life changes – from relocation to inherited properties – and the Triad has seen a similar rise in homeowners looking for a clear, predictable selling path. Demand has grown to the point where a more permanent presence makes sense, and the company is now hiring in the region to support homeowners across the Triad, from it's urban centers to surrounding communities.The expansion also strengthens Better Path Homes’ land acquisition program, which purchases vacant lots in the Charlotte region and will extend into the Triad as operations grow. Those lots are developed into new homes through the company’s construction efforts, Better Path Builds – a long term investment in adding housing opportunities across the areas it serves.“We’re investing in people – both our employees and the homeowners who trust us during some of life’s most challenging moments,” Betters said. “As we grow, we want to make sure the experience stays the same: honest, fast, and actually helpful.”About Better Path HomesBetter Path Homes is a Charlotte-based real estate company that buys homes directly from homeowners across North Carolina: as-is, for cash, on the seller’s timeline. The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has worked with homeowners navigating inherited properties, relocation, financial hardship, and homes in need of repair. Its construction division develops acquired land to support local housing availability.

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