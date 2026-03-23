NorthStar Law Group, P.S. Welcomes Attorney Haroun Rahimi to Its Growing Team

Firm Expands Wealth Management and Business Law Capabilities with Addition of Accomplished Attorney and Legal Scholar

OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NorthStar Law Group, P.S., a trusted provider of business and estate planning legal services in the Pacific Northwest, is pleased to announce the addition of Haroun Rahimi to its team of attorneys. Rahimi joins the firm as an attorney focusing on wealth management and general business law, further strengthening NorthStar's ability to serve individuals, families, and business owners across Washington State and the US.Rahimi advises clients on wealth preservation strategies, business structuring, and comprehensive legal planning designed to align personal, financial, and commercial goals. His approach is grounded in clear guidance, thoughtful planning, and practical solutions, which reflect NorthStar Law Group's longstanding commitment to helping clients achieve long-term stability, growth, and succession.Rahimi brings a distinctive multidisciplinary background that bridges legal practice with deep academic and policy expertise. He holds a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Global Business Law and a Ph.D. in Law, both from the University of Washington School of Law, one of the nation's leading institutions for legal education. He is licensed to practice law in both Washington and New York."We are proud to welcome Haroun to NorthStar Law Group," said Christopher T.L. Brown, Managing Partner of NorthStar Law Group, P.S. "His academic depth, combined with his practical focus on wealth management and business law, is a tremendous asset to our clients and to our firm. Haroun exemplifies the thoughtful, long-term approach to legal counsel that defines who we are."Rahimi shared his enthusiasm for joining the firm: "NorthStar Law Group has built a reputation for providing clients with precise, personalized legal guidance at the intersection of their personal and business lives. I look forward to contributing to that mission and helping clients navigate complex legal and financial matters with care and confidence."About NorthStar Law Group, P.S.NorthStar Law Group, P.S. is a business and estate planning law firm based in Olympia, Washington. The firm serves individuals, families, and businesses with a wide range of legal services, including business formation and management, international law, tax law, estate planning, trust and probate administration, and charitable giving. NorthStar is committed to providing thoughtful, practical legal counsel that supports clients' long-term personal and financial goals.For more information, visit www.nslawgrp.com or contact the firm directly to schedule a consultation.

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