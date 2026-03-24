Kaijo Showcases Advanced Ultrasonic Cleaning Technologies at MRO Americas 2026 in Orlando

High Frequency Ultrasonic Cleaner Phenix Legend II Kaijo's Water Resonance System Graph of Water Resonance System improvement of ultrasonic sound pressure

Kaijo Exhibits Precision Ultrasonic Cleaning Systems at MRO Americas 2026, Booth #2576 — Featuring High Frequency Systems and the Water Resonance System

At MRO Americas 2026, we're excited to demonstrate how Kaijo's Water Resonance System and precision frequency selection deliver true three-dimensional cleaning.” — Michael Danese, General Manager, Kaijo Shibuya America Inc.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaijo Shibuya America Inc., a global leader in ultrasonic cleaning technology, will showcase its latest innovations at MRO Americas 2026 in Orlando, FL. The event takes place April 21–23, 2026, at the Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive, Orlando, Florida.

MRO Americas is one of the world's premier aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul trade events — now celebrating its 30th year. With more than 17,000 attendees, 1,000+ exhibitors, and 2,000+ airline and lessor buyers representing 93+ countries, it is the definitive gathering point for MRO professionals and decision-makers across the global aviation industry. Kaijo Shibuya America Inc. will exhibit at Booth #2576, presenting precision ultrasonic cleaning solutions purpose-built for the aerospace and aviation MRO sector.

Aerospace MRO operations demand cleaning processes that consistently meet OEM specifications, support NADCAP compliance, and perform reliably on high-value, complex components. Kaijo's ultrasonic cleaning systems are engineered to address exactly these requirements — configured to specific part geometries, materials, and contamination profiles, they reduce reliance on harsh chemicals while improving cleaning consistency and throughput. Kaijo’s systems have been proven to clean materials most critical to aerospace manufacturing and overhaul, including aluminum, titanium, stainless steel, and Inconel.

Flagship Technologies on Display:

High Frequency Ultrasonic Cleaning Systems (100–160 kHz)

Kaijo's high-frequency ultrasonic systems operate in the 100–160 kHz range, making them ideal for precision aerospace components where surface integrity is critical. Designed to remove fine particles, oils, lubricants, and other contamination from tight-tolerance parts — including blind holes, threads, and internal passages — these systems deliver controlled, consistent cleaning that manual methods simply cannot replicate. Features include sweeping, pulsing, and FM modulation for uniform cleaning across varied part geometries. Available in multiple tank sizes and custom multi-tank configurations, these systems scale to support production-level MRO operations.

Frequency Selection for Aerospace Applications

Kaijo technical experts will be on hand at Booth #2576 to provide hands-on guidance for selecting the optimal ultrasonic frequency based on substrate material, contamination type, and component sensitivity. Lower frequencies (26–38 kHz) are suited for robust metal parts, while higher frequencies (100–160 kHz) target delicate or precision-machined components. Whether the challenge involves oils, grease, carbon deposits, metallic particles, oxidation, or coating residues, Kaijo's application consultants help facilities match the right frequency and power level to each unique cleaning requirement — protecting component integrity while achieving full contamination removal.

Water Resonance System (WRS)

Kaijo's proprietary, award-winning Water Resonance System is the centerpiece of the MRO Americas 2026 exhibit. Recipient of the Acoustical Society of Japan Engineering & Development Award (2007), the WRS generates smaller, uniform cavitation bubbles distributed evenly throughout the entire cleaning bath — eliminating dead zones and maximizing cleaning consistency across every surface, passage, and geometry. Compared to conventional ultrasonic systems, the WRS delivers 5x greater sound pressure, a 50% increase in measurable sound pressure within the cleaning bath, and over 500% increase in cavitation effect. Transducer and product lifetime is extended 3–10x, operational noise is reduced, and cleaning results are repeatable and verifiable — critical requirements for high-volume aerospace MRO environments.

"MRO professionals demand cleaning solutions that perform to OEM specifications on complex, high-value components. At MRO Americas 2026, we're excited to demonstrate how Kaijo's Water Resonance System and precision frequency selection deliver true three-dimensional cleaning — reaching every surface, passage, and geometry that matters in aerospace maintenance."

— Michael Danese, General Manager, Kaijo Shibuya America Inc.

Aerospace MRO Applications:

• Engine Components — Removal of carbon deposits, oils, and combustion residues from turbine blades, casings, and housings

• Landing Gear & Hydraulic Systems — Precision cleaning of hydraulic components, actuators, and structural parts to OEM specification

• Gear Shafts & Drivetrain Parts — Thorough degreasing and particulate removal from machined metal surfaces with complex geometries

• Castings & Structural Components — Cleaning of intricate internal channels and surfaces inaccessible to manual or spray-wash methods

• Avionics & Precision Parts — High-frequency cleaning of sensitive components requiring sub-micron particle removal without surface damage

• MRO Compliance Cleaning — Supporting NADCAP-aligned processes and OEM-specified cleanliness standards for overhaul and return-to-service operations

For more information on Kaijo's aerospace-specific ultrasonic cleaning solutions, visit: https://www.kaijo-shibuya.com/aerospace-ultrasonic-cleaners-for-oem-compliance/

With decades of ultrasonic cleaning innovation across regulated, high-precision industries, Kaijo Shibuya America Inc. continues to set benchmarks for cleaning performance, compliance support, and process reliability. MRO Americas 2026 attendees are invited to visit Booth #2576 for live demonstrations, technical consultations, and personalized frequency selection guidance. Learn more at https://www.kaijo-shibuya.com/.

About Kaijo

Kaijo is a global leader among ultrasonic cleaner manufacturers, delivering advanced industrial ultrasonic cleaners to customers worldwide for decades. The company serves diverse industries with innovative technology that maximizes cleaning efficiency while promoting environmental sustainability. Kaijo's dedication to engineering high-performance, precision ultrasonic cleaning systems has established the company as a trusted authority that consistently sets industry benchmarks worldwide. Their expertise in ultrasonic cleaning technology positions them at the forefront of manufacturing excellence, making them the preferred choice for organizations seeking reliable, state-of-the-art cleaning solutions.

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