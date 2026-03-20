90s Alt Pop Cult Icon Reclaims Her Power - Betty Moon drops new single and announces EP

Betty Moon "Want Me To" (Single Cover Art) 'Strangely Beautiful' (EP cover art)

Listen to Betty Moon’s first release since 2021’s Cosmicoma with her new single “Want Me To,” out now. Pre-order the new EP today

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed Los Angeles artist, songwriter, and producer Betty Moon is stepping back into the spotlight and she’s doing it in style. Betty Moon returns with Strangely Beautiful, a bold new 6 track EP arriving April 17, marking her first original release since 2021’s Cosmicoma.

Leading the charge is “Want Me To,” a sultry, high voltage anthem that reminds us exactly why Betty Moon became a cult favorite in Toronto during the peak of 90’s rock, pop and alternative. It’s confident, addictive, and unapologetically electric, the sound of an artist who knows who she is and isn’t afraid to turn the volume up. “Want Me To” is available now on all major streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

A fearless independent force, Moon continues to define her career on her own terms. After first making her mark in Canada’s music scene and being signed to A&M Records, she took full creative control by launching her own imprint, Evolver Music, and has since self released more than ten unskippable albums. With Strangely Beautiful, she begins an exciting new chapter that builds on her legacy of artistic freedom and sonic exploration of multiple genres.

“Want Me To” delivers the unmistakable alternative pop energy fans have come to expect from Betty Moon. Blending rock, soul, and electro pop textures, the track pulses with confidence and emotional depth. It signals a bold evolution in her sound while staying true to the raw authenticity that has earned her a loyal global following.

Over the course of her career, Moon has achieved multiple successful singles including “Life is but a Dream” and “Sound,” with her music landing in prominent television and film placements such as Californication, Dexter, Teen Mom Young and Pregnant, Bounty Hunters, The Walking Dead, and Butter. Her songs have resonated worldwide through retail airplay, online and college radio, and a steadily growing global streaming presence.

But Strangely Beautiful reveals a deeper layer of the artist behind the accolades. After decades of independence and creative control, Moon turns inward, embracing a new chapter defined not just by confidence, but by reflection and emotional honesty. The EP captures an artist unafraid to confront change, vulnerability, and the complexities of reinvention, while still holding onto the fearless spirit that first defined her.

With consistent support from media outlets including Exclaim!, Huffington Post, Celebmix, Ask Men, and Rawckus, Betty Moon continues to evolve on her own terms. Strangely Beautiful does not just expand her sonic palette, it reframes her legacy, blending strength with intimacy and proving that true artistic freedom also means allowing yourself to grow.

“Want Me To” is streaming today on all streaming platforms and Strangely Beautiful will be available April 17th on Spotify, Apple Music and on vinyl direct from Betty Moon online.

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