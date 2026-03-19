Christopher Milke Sentenced to Life in Prison for 1st Degree Murder of Tammy Leslie

Today, Christopher Milke was sentenced by Judge Rick Schreiner to life in prison for the 1st Degree Murder of Tammy Leslie of Beatrice, Nebraska. The jury trial began on February 2, 2026, and ended on February 12, 2026, in the District Court of Gage County. Christopher Milke was also sentenced for four additional felonies: Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, Kidnapping, 1st Degree False Imprisonment, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, the Gage County Attorney’s Office, the Beatrice Police Department, and the Nebraska State Patrol assisted in the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of this case.